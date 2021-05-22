Law enforcement warns about sharp increase in fatal fentanyl overdoses
Law enforcement officials from the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S Attorney’s Office, Idaho State Police, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene police departments are warning the public about a sharp increase in fatal overdoses connected to the highly potent and often deadly drug fentanyl, according to an Idaho State Police news release.
Over the last eight days, five fatal overdoses have been reported in Kootenai County involving counterfeit prescription pills and other illicit narcotics suspected to be laced with fentanyl. The deaths involve four males and one female ranging in age from 15 to 60. It appears all five deaths were accidental and unrelated.
While police are investigating the sources, they said they hope to halt the deadly trend by alerting the public and encouraging parents to talk to their teens about the dangers of these narcotics.
Nationally, overdose deaths continue to rise, with a noticeable increase during the pandemic. Nearly 90,000 people died as a result of drug overdose in the U.S. from Nov. 1, 2019, through Oct. 31, 2020, the largest number of drug-related deaths recorded within a single year, and more than 74 percent of those deaths involved an opioid.
Overdose deaths involving a synthetic opioid rose 54.7 percent and appear to be the primary driver of the increase in total overdose deaths.
UI graduate to appear on NASA question-and-answer session
A recent University of Idaho graduate will be the first non-NASA employee to be featured on NASA’s Tumblr Answer Time.
In a broadcast expected to reach 1.3 million viewers, Hannah Johnson, a 2021 chemical engineering graduate from Coeur d’Alene, will answer questions relating to her experience with NASA’s Student Payload Opportunity with Citizen Science program, building research payloads focusing on bacteria resistance in space.
The scientific question-and-answer segment will be hosted on NASA’s Tumblr account from 9-10 a.m. June 3.
Johnson is part of a UI student team, one of five selected nationwide to participate in the NASA citizen science program. The team spent the past semester researching how microgravity impacts the efficacy of polymers known to resist bacteria on Earth.
For more information on the team’s research, visit uidaho.edu/nasa-spocs.
Food bank distributions scheduled for Wednesday in Moscow
The Moscow Food Bank will distribute food courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “Farmers to Families Food Box” program starting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Moscow Food Bank Annex located in the alley behind the food bank at 110 N. Polk St. in Moscow.
Also Wednesday, the Palouse Food Pantry will have a distribution of goods from 1-2:30 p.m. or by appointment at Calvary Chapel on the Palouse, 215 E. Church St. Please call the food pantry at (509) 595-3048 to place an order or to learn more about the service.
Pullman receives award for Pullman 2040 effort
Pullman was one of five Washington cities to earn a Municipal Excellence Award this year for putting creative ideas to use for their communities.
The award was announced this week in a news release from the Association of Washington Cities.
Pullman earned the award for its Pullman 2040 project, a community partnership that brings together more than 40 local entities and hundreds of community members under a collective vision and strategy to improve the Pullman community.
The program, a joint partnership with the Pullman Chamber of Commerce, was created to build community, improve infrastructure, promote business growth and tourism, and advance livability and sustainability. The process identified more than 50 projects to support. Five years into the initiative, several significant projects have been completed and more are underway.