University of Idaho film festival moves online
University of Idaho’s Kino Short Film Festival will be livestreamed starting at 6 p.m. Friday at kinofilmfest.org. The festival is free, but donations to the event support student filmmaking.
The festival, in its 20th year, is a showcase for regional filmmakers and seniors from the UI’s film and television studies major in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences. This event includes more than 10 films and will feature a mixture of dance, drama, comedy, commentary and animation.
UI student entries are: “A Conversation,” by Christian Pankopf from Moscow; “Burnt,” by Kayla Addington from Kuna; “Calm Panic,” by Jeremiah Agbeko from Boise; “Grow,” by Wylie Keele from Shelley; and “Baby Pacifier” by Autumn Myers from Twin Falls.
SEL increases funding for Whitman County students
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories has provided additional funding for the Brown Bag STEM program created in collaboration with Whitman County Library. The additional funding will expand the program to include students attending Whitman County Library District schools in Colton, Garfield, LaCrosse, Oakesdale, Palouse, Rosalia and Tekoa.
Combined with the STEM kits previously supplied to St. John, Endicott, Steptoe and Colfax, more than 1,000 public school students in grades K-6 will have received hands-on activities by the end of May.
If you live in Whitman County Library’s service district and your child falls into this age group but doesn’t attend public school, call the library at (877) 733-3375 or email nichole@whitco.lib.wa.us to receive a STEM Bag.
Uniontown art exhibit opens virtually
The Dahmen Barn has opened its exhibit, “Reliquarium – An Anthology of Divine Inspiration,” virtually at its website, artisanbarn.org. The exhibit combines work from artists Linda Hyatt Cancel, Beth Rimmelspacher and Theresa Henson.
According to a news release from The Dahmen Barn, Henson, from Cottonwood, is inspired by forms and repetitions of shapes throughout nature, from sea life to botany to anatomy and biology. Rimmelspacher, from Clarkston, is inspired by the native grounds that surround her. Cancel finds inspiration collecting and painting what she finds on her daily walks, according to the release.
For more about the exhibit and the venue, call (509) 229-3414 or email info@artisanbarn.org.
UI student researchers awarded fellowships
Four University of Idaho student-researchers have been awarded National Science Foundation Graduate Research Program Fellowships for 2020.
Recipient Mellisa Clemons is from Coeur d’Alene and studies biology. LeeAnn Hold, from El Dorado Hills, Calif., studies biological engineering of tissues. Elyce Gosselin, Boise, studies natural resources. Maia Wilson, from Belleville, Ill., studies anthropology.
The fellowship program recognizes outstanding graduate students in science, technology, engineering and math. Fellows earn a three-year annual stipend of $34,000 and a $12,000 cost of education allowance for tuition and fees.
Palouse nonprofit receives grant from COVID-19 fund
Over four weeks, the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho has approved more than $1 million for organizations throughout Idaho that are helping low-income individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability, food insecurity or domestic violence, along with those in need of health care and childcare.
Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse recently received $8,015 to help victims by providing emergency funding to help them meet basic needs and support their sufficiency.
University of Idaho faculty, alumnus receive Fulbright awards
One faculty member and one recent alumnus from the University of Idaho’s Department of Politics and Philosophy have been awarded Fulbright awards for the 2020-21 academic year.
Casey Rebecca Johnson, an assistant professor of philosophy in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences, received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award to Canada in philosophy. Johnson will conduct research at the University of Calgary as part of a book project on philosophy of education and social epistemology.
Olivia Comstock, a 2019 alumna from Boise who earned a degree in philosophy, received a Fulbright Open Study or Research award to Germany, where she plans to use her education in philosophy, art and gender theory to examine practical approaches to engage the public with art museums.
Accuracy Matters
A news brief about the availability of federal funds for local nonprofits that appeared in the April 27 Daily News was published in error. The funds and the request for submissions to the United Way initially were published in July, and were republished last week because of a Daily News error.