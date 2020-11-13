LOCAL BRIEFS

Moscow author wins national book award
Buddy Levy, a Moscow resident and author, recently received national acclaim for his book, “Labyrinth of Ice: The Triumphant and Tragic Greely Polar Expedition.”
The book won a 2020 National Outdoor Book Award in the “History/Biography” category.
“Labyrinth of Ice” is about the Greely polar expedition forced to make a desperate escape from the frozen north.“It is one of the most harrowing expeditions of polar history,” said Ron Watters, chairman of the National Outdoor Book Awards. “Author Buddy Levy tells this epic tale with finesse and intelligence.” The awards are sponsored by the National Outdoor Book Awards Foundation, Idaho State University and the Association of Outdoor Recreation and Education.
WSU sorority members raise thousands for PRH employees
Washington State University sorority members raised $5,200 in one week for Pullman Regional Hospital employees.
The money was used to purchase 140 gift cards from local businesses for the PRH staff.
Bella Sumner, Kappa Kappa Gamma philanthropy chairwoman and fundraiser organizer, said in a news release the sorority members wanted to show the hospital staff how much they appreciate their hard work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parking restrictions on Pullman’s College Hill
The Pullman Police Department on Thursday announced parking restrictions in the College Hill area during Washington State University fall, winter and spring breaks.
These restrictions are to ensure Pullman Maintenance and Operations staff can clear narrow roadways of snow, leaves and gravel. Vehicles found parked on these streets between 2 a.m.-9p.m. during WSU breaks can be cited and towed:
NE Colorado Street from NE D Street to NE Opal Street
NE Campus Street from NE Opal Street to NE B Street
NE B Street from NE Colorado Street to NE California Street
NE California Street from NE B Street to NE Ruby Street
NE Maiden Lane from NE Whitman Street to NE Opal Street
NE D Street from NE Colorado Street to NE Alpha Road
NE C Street from NE Colorado Street to NE Alpha Road
NE A Street from NE Colorado Street to California Street
Maple Street from Campus to NE Colorado Street
NE Linden Street from NE B Street to NE Monroe Street