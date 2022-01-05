Whitman County Library now offers additional digital magazines
The Whitman County Library now offers 2,000 magazines available through the Libby app. The collection includes titles like Newsweek, US Weekly and National Geographic, according to a news release from the library district.
Magazines can be accessed through the Libby app with a library card. For help with downloading the app or finding the library card number, stop by your library branch or visit whitcolib.org.
Registration for open Zoom presentation about managing beetles using pheromones
University of Idaho Extension office and the Idaho Department of Lands have opened registration for a half-day program for forest owners and managers about managing Douglas fir beetles with the use of pheromones.
The free program is scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 10 and will be held via Zoom. To register, visit uidaho.edu/MCH. Registration closes Feb. 3. For technical assistance registering or accessing course information contact Audra Cochran at audrac@uidaho.edu and for program content questions contact Chris Schnepf at cschnepf@uidaho.edu.
Idaho Native Plant Society opens grant cycle
The application cycle for the White Pine Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society grant program is open through Feb. 1 for projects related to restoration of degraded plant sites, incorporating native plants into landscaping or trail and education signs.
Grant applications can be found at whitepineinps.org/WPgrant.html. Grants can be either a small grant of as much as $1,000 per project or a mini-grant of $200. Mini-grants are used for short-term and potentially projects involving students.