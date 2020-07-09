Woman arrested after allegedly leading Moscow police on high-speed chase
A 23-year-old homeless woman was arrested after allegedly leading police on a car chase in which speeds reached as high as 90 mph Tuesday afternoon in Moscow, Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt said.
He said the pursuit started after police received reports around 12:30 p.m. of a car that hit a street sign and landscaping in front of Latah Credit Union at the south couplet.
Krasselt said police located the woman driving a green 2001 Toyota Camry at Third and Jackson streets and the pursuit started as she was heading south on Jackson Street.
He said she turned south onto South Main Steet/U.S. Highway 95 and continued just past the Moscow city limits before she allegedly turned around on the highway and headed north.
She reportedly cut through the Plant Bar and Grill parking lot, drove east on Palouse River Drive and then north on Mountain View Road before stopping at White Avenue where she was arrested.
The woman, who was reportedly under the influence of drugs, was arrested for suspicion of DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving and hit-and-run.
White reelected as chairman of Gritman board of directors
Dr. Kraig White, an emergency physician and graduate of the University of Idaho WWAMI Medical Education Program, was reelected to his second term as the chairman of the Gritman Medical Center Board of Directors, according to a Gritman news release. Lori Stinson was elected as vice chairwoman June 24 during the board’s annual meeting.
Stinson, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Lewis-Clark State College, will succeed Janie Nirk, who retired from the role after holding the position since 2007.
Nirk will remain on the board after she was reelected to another term, along with Steve Busch, Dick Heimsch and Barbara Wells. Rula Awwad-Rafferty, Dr. Charles Jacobson, Aaron Ranisate and Robin Woods round out the board of directors.
Gritman’s board provides governance and guides the hospital. The board of directors is elected from the larger General Membership Board.
Gritman’s General Membership Board also saw several changes, with Cami McClure (serving since 2019), James Fry (2018), Shelly Cannon (2018), Paul Kimmell (2017), Tom Trail (2012), Don Strong (2006) and Jane Peterson Goetschel (1990) retiring.
Dr. Bryan David Smith, Paul Kwiatkowski, Dan Bayly, Chuck Morrison, Cody Moore, Jacob Calene and Mary Flores were added to the board. Other members include Jessica Bearman, Kathy Beerman, David Brown, Kenny Cada, T. Jay Clevenger, Dan Ewart, Derek Forseth, Sharon Harris, Pam Hays, Ray Ireland, Elaine Johnson, Dulce Kersting-Lark, Nancy Lyle, Cathy Mabbutt, Irene Mundy, Thomas Newhof, Murf Raquet, Todd Taruscio, Fran Wagner, Rand Walker and Rebecca Witt.