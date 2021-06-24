Moscow’s Bettge elected district representative for state organization
Members of the Association of Idaho Cities elected Moscow City Council President Art Bettge as a District 2 representative for 2021-22 last week during the 74th AIC Annual Conference in Boise, according to an AIC news release.
Bettge joins Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert as District 2 directors.
The AIC was formed in 1947 and is a nonpartisan, nonprofit corporation organized to serve Idaho’s 199 incorporated cities. AIC works to influence policies and provides education, training and technical assistance to strengthen the ability of city elected officials and staff to serve their communities.
Deary graduate earns P.E.O. college scholarship
Cassidy J. Henderson has been awarded a $1,500 college scholarship from a local nonprofit.
The Moscow P.E.O, Chapter CC awarded the scholarship to Henderson, who plans to attend Lewis-Clark State College this fall and study education. Henderson recently graduated from Deary High School.
P.E.O. is an international women’s organization which promotes increased education for women. The group award a scholarship each year to a graduating senior in Latah County.
Moscow doctor earns award from WWAMI
Bryn Parker of Moscow has been awarded Idaho WWAMI’s Excellence in Teaching Award, according to a press release from the program.
The award recognizes enthusiasm and dedication in providing outstanding teaching and service to medical students, according to the release. Parker specializes in family medicine and obstetric care at Gritman’s Moscow Family Medicine clinic.
Parker is a 2011 graduate of Idaho WWAMI, the 50-year medical school partnership between University of Idaho and the University of Washington School of Medicine that allows Idaho students to complete all of their training in the state.
Repair Cafe happens Sunday at 1912 Center
Community members are invited to bring broken objects to the Moscow Public Library’s free Repair Cafe from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the 1912 Center, 412 East Third St. in Moscow.
Volunteer experts will share their skills with visitors to repair books, clothing and textiles, jewelry, small household appliances, toys and other items. In addition, there will be a station for knife and scissor sharpening, with a two-item limit.
There will also be a gluing station with a variety of glues. Light refreshments will be provided. There is no guarantee that items will be fully repaired. Attendees bring items at their own risk. Funding for this program is provided by the Friends of the Moscow Library. For information contact Jackie Carter at (208) 882-3925.
Drought aid available for livestock producers
Two measures to provide relief to eligible livestock producers have been authorized because of the National Drought Monitor’s extreme drought designation in the southwestern corner of Latah County, Jim Knecht, executive director for the Latah County Farm Service Agency, said in a news release.
The Conservation Reserve Program’s regulations allowing for emergency haying and grazing of land enrolled in the program has been enacted because of the drought designation. Emergency haying and grazing may not start until after an application has been submitted and approved.
USDA’s Livestock Forage Assistance Program provides financial assistance to commercial livestock producers because of drought-caused damage to grazing lands and pasture. Those interested can contact the Latah County FSA office at (208) 882-4960, Ext. 2 for details.
Fairyopolis event today at Moscow Public Library
The Moscow Public Library will have a Fairyopolis event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at 110 S. Jefferson St. in Moscow.
Attendees are invited to build a fairy home somewhere on the library grounds, then enter a photo of the home for the chance to win a prize. Participants will be provided with craft supplies during the event. On-hand supplies are limited, and a limited quantity of take-home fairy crafts will be available after the event for those who were not able to participate.
Participants will email the picture of their creation to programming@latahlibrary.org to be eligible for prizes.
For more information, contact Bailey Gillreath-Brown or Stacie Echanove at programming@latahlibrary.org.
(Editor’s note: A brief about this event appeared in the Wednesday print edition of the Daily News with the incorrect day of the event. The event is today.)