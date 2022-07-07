Local Briefs

Author to discuss elder care in Moscow
Author Julia Parker will discuss the challenges of elder care at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
Parker, a geriatric nurse and elder care leader, will be joined in the discussion by Carol Price, owner of Bookpeople of Moscow. Parker is the author of “Navigating Elder Care,” published in 2021.
Parker lives in Moscow with her family. For more about the author, visit juliaparkerconsullting.com.
Moscow opens Artwalk poster submissions
The city of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission have opened the submission period for the 2022-23 Artwalk season poster. Original submissions are welcome from artists of all ages and designs are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 12.
Artwalk posters submissions can be done online at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit. No emailed or physical submissions will be accepted. Selected posters will be featured on the season’s poster and the artists will have the option to create a one-night-only display of other works from their studio at one of the receptions during the Artwalk season.
For more information visit ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
Ice Cream Social returns to McConnell Mansion
The Latah County Historical Society has scheduled its Ice Cream Social at the McConnell Mansion from 1-4 p.m. July 31 at McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. The social will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the summertime tradition.
Live music will be provided by Jim Boland and Friends. Horse and wagon rides will be available. Demonstrations will be given by the Appaloosa Lace Makers, the Palouse Hills Weavers Guild and the Hog Heaven Muzzle Loaders. Free Ice cream sundaes and watermelon will be served. For more information, email lchslibrary@latahcountyid.gov or call (208) 882-1004.
Moscow Renaissance Fair schedules party for volunteers
The Moscow Renaissance Fair will have a volunteer appreciation party from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Veterans of Forgien Wars log cabin at 317 S. Howard St., Moscow. The party is open to all volunteers.
There will be live music from The Pond, a local bluegrass band. Patty’s Mexican Kitchen will have a catered enchilada meal. For more information contact Arlene Falcon at (208) 883-4779.