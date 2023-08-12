Moscow market celebrates with special drawing, giveaways
The Moscow Farmers Market will celebrate the National Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Friendship Square. There will be prize drawings, giveaways and a vegetable dance. Prize basket drawings begin at 10:30 a.m. and will include themes like “may the fork be with you”, “To bean or not to bean” and “I’ve got a golden basket”. The giveaways include Idaho Preferred tote bags with stickers, buttons, posters and more.
Voting to identify the nation’s top farmers markets started in June, and as of Friday, the Moscow Farmers Market is first in Idaho and the Pacific rankings and 16th nationwide. Voting closes Sept. 18. For more information visit markets.farmland.org.
The next Power of Produce club event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 26 at the Moscow market. The activity is open to children ages 5 to 12. Each child who participates will receive a $5 voucher to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables. Power of Produce activities are scheduled every fourth Saturday through September.
Pullman Make-A-Wish lemonade stand Tuesday
The sixth annual Make-A-Wish lemonade stand is from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of SW Center Street and SW Finch Way in Pullman. The stand is organized by Shay Connell and Kimberly Carper of Pullman to raise money for Make-A-Wish. The stand has raised more than $60,000 in its last five sales. There will be lemonade and baked goods available by donation.
Connell received a wish from Make-A-Wish in 2017 to meet the cast of her favorite movie. She was born with a congenital heart defect and received a new heart in April 2022. For more information about Make-A-Wish visit akwa.wish.org.
University of Idaho announces robotics certificates
The University of Idaho has announced undergraduate and graduate level robotics certificates will be available starting in the Fall 2023 semester across all campuses. The certificates will be available through the Center for Intelligent Industrial Robotics and the program will have seven students graduate with a certificate by the end of the fall semester.
Students will work with mobile and full size robots which range from industrial to therapeutic uses. Students will learn about artificial intelligence and computer science of robotics as well as the mechanical and electrical engineering aspects in the undergraduate program. The graduate program will work on artificial intelligence and computer science contributions to robotics. For more information visit uidaho.edu/engr/programs/robotics.
Classic car and motorcycle show set for Aug. 19
The Hog Haven Classic Car and Motorcycle show is scheduled for 4 p.m., Aug. 19, at Eastside Marketplace, 1420 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Registration starts at 3 p.m. and is free. Donations will be collected and will go to Palouse Cares for feeding, educating and supporting children.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair for the live music portion of the night. Music is provided from The Senders. Food, drinks and a beer garden will be available. Those interested in volunteering can contact Donna Woolston at appearances@moscow.com.
Moscow Rotary opens host family volunteer spots
The Moscow Rotary has opened three host family applications for the high school exchange program. Each family will host for three months and the Moscow program will have one student. Those interested in being a host family or have a student interested in the program can contact Kate Beasley at (919) 321-7004.