Moscow market celebrates with special drawing, giveaways

The Moscow Farmers Market will celebrate the National Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Friendship Square. There will be prize drawings, giveaways and a vegetable dance. Prize basket drawings begin at 10:30 a.m. and will include themes like “may the fork be with you”, “To bean or not to bean” and “I’ve got a golden basket”. The giveaways include Idaho Preferred tote bags with stickers, buttons, posters and more.

Voting to identify the nation’s top farmers markets started in June, and as of Friday, the Moscow Farmers Market is first in Idaho and the Pacific rankings and 16th nationwide. Voting closes Sept. 18. For more information visit markets.farmland.org.

