Palouse man arrested on child porn charges
Police on Friday afternoon arrested a 63-year-old Palouse man on several counts of possession of child pornography.
The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office worked in conjunction with the Moscow and Palouse police departments to serve a warrant at a Palouse home and arrest Karl Wesley.
The Moscow Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force contacted the Sheriff’s Office last week about an individual in Palouse likely accessing and sharing child pornography.
Wesley was booked into Whitman County Jail and had his first court appearance Monday afternoon.
Chipotle will open Friday in Pullman
A spokesperson for Chipotle Mexican Grill confirmed the chain’s new Pullman restaurant will open Friday at 485 SE Brelsford Drive.
Chipotle will feature a digital-order drive-through pick up lane called a “Chipotlane.”
Chipotle employs an average of 25 people per restaurant.
Fire that destroyed Moscow home started in area of wood burning appliance
The fire that destroyed a Moscow home and injured a man Sunday morning started in the area of a wood burning appliance heating device in the living room of the residence, according to a news release from Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson.
Nickerson said that determination was based on a witness statement and investigation into the origin and cause of the fire.
The single-story residence on the 1700 block of North Polk Street was a complete loss, the release said.
A previous news release from Nickerson said a man in his 40s was taken to Gritman Medical Center after sustaining burns.
Crews quickly knocked down the fire, the release said, but limited water supply in the area forced the Moscow Rural Fire District to respond as well.
Two people in their 20s along with pets escaped the fire with no injuries. The occupants will be assisted by the American Red Cross.
The home did not have working smoke alarms at the time of the incident, the newest release said. If anyone should have a need for smoke alarms, contact the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Administration Office at (208) 882-2831.
Grant to help fund accessible garden plot at Koppel Farm
The Innovia Foundation awarded a $10,000 grant to Pullman Community Gardens at Koppel Farm to fund a fully accessible garden plot.
Disability Action Center NW has partnered with the City of Pullman to help in the design and building of the accessible plot.
According to a news release from DAC NW, fundraising will help provide accessible parking, an accessible portable restroom, paved pathways, a paved plot with raised beds, accessible water, storage and ergonomic accessible tools.
To donate to the Accessible Plot at Koppel Gardens, go to dacnw.org/product/accessible-gardens-koppel-farm/.