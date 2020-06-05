New boutique opens in Moscow
Feronia, a home decor and art boutique located at 116 S. Jackson St., Suite B in Moscow, opened Wednesday.
Shop owner and artist Jessica Brierly said she sells her own artwork and creations along with the art of other community members, home decor, plants, women’s clothing and more. She also performs paid Tarot card readings.
The boutique is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call (208) 669-1244 or visit the Feronia Facebook page.
Pullman Regional Hospital raises money to support emergency fund
The Pullman Regional Hospital Women’s Leadership Guild helped raise more than $25,000 in support of the hospital’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund through its first online giving event.
Since its inception in 2015, the guild has raised more than $160,850 for regional nonprofits who support women and children’s health and wellness, and Pullman Regional Hospital.
For the recent effort, Pullman financial advising firm, Values & Vision —The Feuerstein Group at Waddell & Reed, matched donations dollar-for-dollar as many as $10,000.
The guild has 48 members and is chaired by Angie Feuerstein with board members Ashley Alred, Karlene Beaumont, Susie Skavdahl and Stacey Swift. To learn more about membership, contact Stephanie Pierce at Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation, (509) 332-2044.
Latah County Library features virtual performers
The Latah County Library District Summer Reading Program will have a series of virtual performances, each with a question-and-answer session on the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/latahlibrary/.
Performers include: L-Bow the Clown, performing 11 a.m. today with a question-answer session on June 12; Eric Herman and the Puppy Dogs, performing 11 a.m. Tuesday with a question-answer session on June 19; Magician Star Alexander, performing live at 11 a.m. June 17, immediately followed by the question-answer session; and Extreme Science with Radical Rick, performing the week of July 6.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Stacie Echanove, Latah County Library District youth services manager at programming@latahlibrary.org.