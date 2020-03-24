NRS closes Moscow store, adjusts other operations
In response to the COVID-19 threat, Moscow-based outdoor gear provider Northwest River Supplies has temporarily closed its retail storefront and adjusted internal operations to help protect the health of its customers and employees.
NRS plans to keep its flagship store through at least April 5, at which time the company will evaluate whether it is prudent to reopen. While the store is shuttered, NRS will offer free shipping to local zip codes for purchases made at nrs.com.
In addition to closing its retail store, NRS has altered its internal operations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus among its roughly 115 Moscow employees. All employees able to work from home have been urged to do so. On site, NRS has taken steps to increase spacing, stagger shifts and disinfect equipment and facilities.
NRS, which sells its products to retailers and commercial outfitters in addition to end-consumers, will also offer in-store pickup of wholesale orders by special appointment.
Governor invites public to virtual town hall meeting
Idaho Governor Brad Little and Idaho health experts will have a second statewide telephone town hall to provide information and answer questions regarding the new coronavirus in Idaho.
The hour-long conversation begins at 11 a.m. PDT today. Participants can join by dialing toll-free (866) 767-0637 or register in advance by visiting https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/. The conversation will also be streaming at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho.
This is an interactive forum and participants are encouraged to call and speak directly with the governor.
Airport board meeting scheduled for Wednesday
A regular meeting of the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Board will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the meeting can accommodate limited in-person attendance but will be presented virtually via Skype. Chairman Glenn Johnson, airport legal counsel Kelly Brown and airport Executive Director Tony Bean will be physically present in the meeting room. If you plan to attend physically, contact Bean at (509) 432-5648.
The full agenda packet can be found at this shortened link: https://bit.ly/3dnUVfH
Friendly Neighbors will continue providing to-go meals
The Friendly Neighbors senior meal site in Moscow will continue its home delivery program. For information on home meal delivery and qualifications, call Carolyn Patterson of the Community Action Partnership at (800) 326-4843.
The in-person senior meal program has been replaced with a “grab-and-go” lunch box available at noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays on the north side of the 1912 Center in Moscow.
To have a lunch box meal reserved, call Bill Terrio at (208) 310-377 at least one day ahead.
Washington campgrounds to close through April 30
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources announced the closure of all state campgrounds across Washington to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Campgrounds will remain closed through April 30. The closure includes roofed accommodations like cabins and yurts. No new campers will be allowed beginning Monday, March 23. Current campers will be phased out following instructions from land officials.
Day-use areas and trails remain open. Due to the volume of people visiting Washington’s ocean beaches, we are asking the public to avoid those areas. People should continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene when recreating outdoors.
Scholarship available to high school senior attending WSU
The Whitman County Association of Realtors is offering a $1,000 scholarship to graduating Whitman County high school students who will attend Washington State University in the fall.
Applications must be submitted or postmarked by April 30. More information and application details can be found at this shortened web link: bit.ly/33HIRBS.
Moscow law firm having contest for ‘bad lawyer ad’
A Moscow law firm, Westberg Roepke Moore, is having a bad lawyer ad contest encouraging children, students and adults to submit their best bad lawyer ad.
The winner will receive at least $250 in gift cards to local businesses. A goal of the contest is to offer an outlet for people as they self isolate. For more information, check the firm’s Facebook page at (westbergroepkemoore) or call (208) 883.1520
Webinar to focus on small business mindset, relationship
The Southeast Washington Economic Development Association will have Cup O’ Joe on the Palouse event via webinar at 10 a.m. April 1.
Jeff Perry, founder of More Than Engineering, will discuss the small business mindset and ways to strengthen working relationships.
To sign up for the webinar, email whitman@seweda.org.