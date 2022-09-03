League of Women Voters of Moscow event set
The League of Women Voters of Moscow will celebrate 70 years as a nonpartisan, grassroots political organization with the annual Back to League Night at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
The event will have a social time and no-host bar with beer and wine. A potluck dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. At 6, leaders will discuss activities, committees and opportunities for league members. Member attendees should bring a covered dish or dessert to share. The event is open to the public.