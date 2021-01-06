Moscow mayor announces art award winners
The 2020 City of Moscow Mayor’s Arts Awards winners were announced Monday by Mayor Bill Lambert, according to a news release from the city.
The Lifetime Achievement award was presented to Jim Christiansen for his accomplishments in carving and wood turning, which is known locally and internationally. He is a long-time educator and mentor, published author and artist, speaker, and active Moscow community member.
Melissa Rockwood of Rdesign won the award for Outstanding Contribution as a Business. Rdesign has collaborated with area organizations such as the 1912 Center, USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council, Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute and the Moscow Food Co-op.
Paul Anders, who died in January 2020, was recognized with the Arts Advocacy award. His support and inspiration of musicians of all ages helped to grow a budding music scene on the Palouse. Anders attended many events across the Palouse in support of the arts, and played in many music groups celebrating different genres.
Carolyn Guy, who died in September, was recognized with the Individual Excellence in the Arts award. Guy was known for her handcrafted stoneware and porcelain as well as her custom glazes.
The City of Moscow Mayor’s Arts Awards recognizes individuals and organizations who have shown substantial support of and excellence in the arts. The event is biennial, with a nomination and selection process initiated by members of the Moscow Arts Commission and finalized by the mayor.
For more information about the Mayor’s Arts Awards and the 2020 winners, visit www.ci.moscow.id.us/215/Mayors-Arts-Awards.
Library book sale to span month of January
The Friends of the Whitman County Library book sale will take place the entire month of January at the Colfax and Garfield branches.
Sale hours at the Colfax branch are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Sale hours at the Garfield branch are 1-6 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Proceeds from the sale of used books, CDs and DVDs provide extra resources for library programming and summer reading program giveaways.
Those attending the sales must follow COVID-19 safety protocols, which include social distancing and properly worn face masks. For more information on the sale, visit the library’s website at www.whitco.lib.wa.us or call (877) 733-3375.
In other library news, the regular monthly meeting of Friends of Whitman County Library is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday via Zoom. The meeting is open to all Friends members and library supporters.
For more information or to request the Zoom login information, contact Kylie Fullmer at kylie@whitco.lib.wa.us or (509) 397-4366.
Compost, dog permits available in Palouse
Compost permits for 2021 are now available in the city of Palouse. Any resident wishing to use the facility must purchase a permit and sharing of permits is not allowed. Permits are $15 for the calendar year and include unlimited dumping of soft vegetation only (leaves, grass, weeds). All compost permits, regardless of when purchased in 2020, are now invalid.
Dog licenses are required for the city of Palouse in 2021. The cost is $5 if spayed or neutered and $10 if intact. Proof of current rabies vaccination is required. Licenses from 2020, regardless of when purchased, are now expired.
Residents can contact Palouse City Hall with questions at (509) 878-1811.