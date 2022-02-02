State legislators participate in Steps for Schools walking challenge
Idaho District 5 Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, and Reps. Caroline Nilson, R-Genesee, and Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, are participating in a walking challenge to benefit a school or school district of their choice.
During the month of February, the representatives are challenged to walk either an average of 5,000 steps a day for a $500 award or an average of 10,000 steps a day for $1,000.
More than 70 elected officials in Idaho are participating in the challenge from The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. The schools can then use the money awarded to purchase equipment or sponsor programming to encourage children to be active.
Voting open to help choose new Moscow playground equipment
The city of Moscow has opened voting for new playground equipment for Milton Arthur Park on the northwest corner of the intersection of Sutton Street and Granville Street. Votes can be cast in person at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center, 1724 East F St. or online atbit.ly/30gx4WC.
Voting is open until 2 p.m. Feb. 18, and the results will be taken into consideration by the Parks and Recreation Commission when recommending the final proposed design. For more information on the designs contact parks and facilities manager David Schotts at dschott@ci.moscow.id.us.
UI’s Advanced Ranching School postponed until May
The University of Idaho Advanced Ranching School is postponing in-person sessions until May 11-12 in Moscow after its original launch was canceled because of weather. The school will still offer a comprehensive view on modern ranch-related operational and management topics, as well as allow participants to choose among individual sessions. For more information and to register, contact John Hall at jbhall@uidaho.edu. The sessions will be in person July 12-13 to cover human resources and leadership; animal management will be held Sept. 12-14; and the final session will be on the business of ranch management during November.
Friends of Phillips Farm opens summer camp positions
The Friends of Phillips Farm Inc. has opened applications for an assistant camp coordinator for the three nature camp sessions planned. The coordinator is responsible for developing and carrying out activities with children going into grades 1-5. The camps will run June 13-17, June 20-24 and June 27-July 1 at the Phillips Farm County Park five miles north of Moscow on U.S. Highway 95. To apply, send a cover letter and resume to Gail Cochran at gcochran@gmail.com by Feb. 28.