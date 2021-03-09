LOCAL BRIEFS

Palouse man killed in one-vehicle accident 7 miles west of Potlatch
A 56-year-old Palouse man died in a single-vehicle accident 7 miles west of Potlatch on Saturday afternoon.
Kurt A. Branter was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. He was eastbound on State Highway 6 in a 2016 Jeep Wrangler around 2:35 p.m., when he lost control on the right shoulder after he passed another vehicle.
The Jeep crossed the centerline of the roadway and rolled, according to ISP. Brantner wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
Olivia Wise is Potlatch’s 2022 Distinguished Young Woman
Olivia Wise was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Potlatch on Saturday and was awarded $1,950 in college scholarships.
Wise won awards in four of the five judged categories, scholastic, self-expression, talent and interview.
First alternate Jessica Hogaboam was awarded $1,250 in college scholarships, winning awards in two judged categories, self-expression and interview. Hogaboam also won the program’s spirit award, voted on by the participants.
Second alternate Sierra Jarrett earned $950 in college scholarships, winning the Be Your Best Self Award and winning awards in fitness and spirit.
Participant Kenzi Hansen won a talent award and $250. Rebecca Butterfield won a fitness award and $150.
Free tax assistance available online through WSU program
Qualifying residents in eastern Washington can get free online help with federal tax returns through the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
Washington State University moved its student-led VITA program online after the pandemic forced the closure of many in-person sites. Whitworth University’s VITA program in Spokane, which was also affected by in-person site closures, has joined forces to provide tax volunteers through WSU’s online site.
The program is open to U.S. citizens and resident alien taxpayers with relatively uncomplicated tax returns. To qualify for the free assistance, individuals must generally earn $57,000 or less. The program is also a resource for taxpayers with disabilities or limited English-speaking abilities.
The VITA program operates from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 3. To make an appointment visit the VITA website or use this tool: https://irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep/.
Emerald Creek Garnet Area will reopen this year with permit system
The Emerald Creek Garnet Area, on the St. Joe Ranger District of the Idaho Panhandle National Forests, will reopen this year for the first time since the fall of 2018.
The area typically receives large groups of visitors from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the crowds digging for the state gem, the star garnet. Idaho is one of only two locations in the world where star garnets are found — the other site is in India.
The United States Forest Service will reopen the site this year May 28 through Sept. 6, and has adopted a permit system to manage group size in accordance with CDC guidance.
Permits will no longer be sold on site; instead they will be available through www.recreation.gov. Permit applications are expected to go live on the website in mid-March, but the Idaho Panhandle National Forests will post information once the availability date is confirmed. Applicants can also seek a permit over the phone by calling recreation.gov at (877) 444-6777.
Permits are available for three hours per session and each person on site must have a permit. The cost will be $15 for those 13 and older; $7 for children ages 6 to 12; and free for those younger than 5 and younger.
Blood drives this month across region
There will be several opportunities to donate blood on the Palouse in coming days. Those opportunities, managed by the American Red Cross, are listed below.
MOSCOW — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m to 4 p.m. March 25, University of Idaho Menard Law Building, 715 S. Rayburn St.
MOSCOW — Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1000 W. Pullman Road, Moscow.
PULLMAN — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 18, Gladish Community & Cultural Center, 115 NW State St.
MOSCOW — noon to 6 p.m. March 24, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 123 N. Main St.
The Red Cross continues to practice safe distancing. All staff, donors and volunteers are required to wear face masks, and donors’ temperatures are checked before they enter a blood drive. Donors will also be provided with the results of a COVID-19 antibody test within one to two weeks.
More information and appointment scheduling is available at the American Red Cross website at www.redcross.org or by calling (800) 733-2767.