Doctor to speak on pregnancy, abortion at LWV meeting
The League of Women Voters of Moscow will host Dr. Connie Brumm, a retired family physician, who will discuss the complications of pregnancy and abortion from noon to 1 p.m. March 8 at the Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The talk will cover medical and societal consequences of legislative criminalization of abortion.
Brumm practiced on the Palouse from 1983 to 1992 and in Bellevue, Wash., from 1992 to 2016. She placed an emphasis on providing information to her patients about medical care. Brumm joined the League of Women Voters of Moscow in 2016 after her retirement and currently works with several groups with planning end of life care.