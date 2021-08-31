Investigators believe Colfax fire started from cigarette butts
Fire investigators believe the Saturday afternoon fire on Green Hollow Road in Colfax was likely caused by cigarettes discarded by a homeless man living in the area.
According to a statement from Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers, investigators were able to pinpoint where the fire originated and found items consistent with a campsite at that location.
They found several discarded cigarette butts near where the fire likely started. After the fire was extinguished, deputies contacted a homeless man walking along the road who admitted he had been camping in that area while awaiting a Monday morning bus to Oregon.
He also told deputies he had been smoking and had discarded his cigarette butts in that same area. The man was later arrested and booked in Whitman County Jail on charges of second-degree criminal trespass.
This matter is still under investigation.
Longtime Colfax Fire Chief Jim Krouse died from an apparent heart attack while fighting the wildfire at Green Hollow Road.
Genesee FFA earns bonus for box top efforts
The Genesee chapter of National FFA Organization received a $1,000 bonus from WIX Filters for its efforts collecting box tops to support the organization.
This year, students in participating FFA chapters redeemed 171,711 WIX box tops for a donation from WIX to FFA of $42,927.75, or 25 cents per box top. Five FFA chapters received a bonus from WIX, bringing the total donation to $47,927.75. Genesee was one of the chapters to receive the bonus.
WIX Filters is a global manufacturer of filtration products and has supported the National FFA Organization’s mission to help transform youth into the future leaders of the science, business and technology career sectors of agriculture.
Reps from Pullman food coop to address meeting
Representatives from the proposed Pullman Good Food Coop will make a presentation about the progress of the venture and the coop’s effort to address food insecurity at 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.
Kathleen Ryan and Sue Guyett from the coop will join the Pullman League of Women voters during its “Back to League” meeting. The Zoom link can be found on lwvpullman.org.