Curry to receive Murrow Lifetime Achievement Award at WSU
The Washington State University Edward R. Murrow College of Communication has announced Ann Curry will receive the Murrow Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism and deliver the keynote address at the 46th Murrow Symposium on April 5.
Curry is a former NBC News anchor and award-winning journalist and photojournalist, perhaps best known for her global humanitarian reporting and interviews with world leaders. Curry has earned seven Emmys, four Golden Mike awards and three Gracie Allen awards during her journalism career.
Curry joined NBC News as the NBC News Chicago correspondent in 1990 and then became the anchor of NBC News at Sunrise from 1991 to 1996. In 1997, Curry became the news anchor for the Today show, where she became the show’s second-longest serving news anchor. In 2011, Curry became the national and international correspondent-anchor for NBC News and the anchor at large for the Today show.
In 2015, Curry started her own multi-platform media startup. In January 2018, Curry reported and produced the PBS series “We’ll Meet Again,” which featured emotional reunions between people who lived through momentous events in modern U.S. history. Curry currently hosts the TNT series “Chasing the Cure,” which pairs undiagnosed patients with top-tier doctors who help solve their medical mysteries.
Events for the symposium will take place at the Pullman WSU campus, with some events offering virtual availability. All attendees are required to wear a mask and will have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test upon registering and entering. For more information visit murrow.wsu.edu/symposium/schedule/.
Moscow’s David Nelson to deliverlegislative updates in Deary, Potlatch
Idaho State Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, will meet twice in the next two weeks with the public to deliver legislative updates from Boise.
At 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Deary, Nelson will meet the constituents at The Pie Safe Bakery and Kitchen, 307 Main St.
A Potlatch event starts at 9 a.m. Feb. 5 at the Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road.
Port of Whitman County receives$1M grant for broadband expansion
The Port of Whitman County announced last week it has received a $1 million grant from the Washington State Broadband Office to construct a fiber network in Steptoe and Diamond.
The project will bring gigabyte-speed broadband access to 143 homes and businesses as well as Steptoe School District, Whitman County Fire District 11, Steptoe Grange Hall and Steptoe Post Office.
These communities currently receive less than 10 megabits per second download speeds according to the Washington State Broadband Office.
Construction is set to begin on or before June and end by December 2023.
AARP to provide free tax assistance starting Feb. 2
The AARP Foundation is providing free tax assistance to low- to moderate-income taxpayers with emphasis on those older than 50 starting Feb. 2.
In Moscow, assistance will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St. Assistance will end April 15. Appointments and masks are required. Call (208) 310-0193 to make an appointment.
The Tax-Aide program can assist with most forms including 1040, EIC, Child Tax Credit, education credits and others. Taxpayers must bring their social security cards, photo identification, all income and expense documents and tax returns from previous years.
Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club has free ski lessons
The Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club is offering free skiing lessons at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Area parking lot. Lessons will last from one to two hours, depending on the group and will cover gear basics, getting comfortable on skis and basic techniques.
To reserve a spot, email palousedividenordic@gmail.com by 5 p.m. Thursday with the name, whether the person is an adult or child and experience level. The Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club will send a confirmation email.
Gear will not be provided, but rentals are available through Hyperspud Sports in Moscow, the University of Idaho Outdoor program and the Washington State University Outdoor program. Lessons also will be available Feb. 12, Feb. 26, March 12, March 26 and April 9.