Woman says she saw cougar in Moscow on Tuesday
After a week and a half of no reported cougar sightings, a woman told the Moscow Police Department she saw the animal Tuesday night on Leepike Court in the northeast part of town, according to MPD Capt. Roger Lanier.
Lanier said the alleged sighting was reported to police at 1 p.m. Wednesday and that police have yet to identify the cougar. He said the department installed trail cameras in areas of town the cougar was frequently reported prior to Tuesday night.
The previous reported sighting was June 12 on the walking path near Good Samaritan Village. Another sighting came June 11 on Lincoln Street between C and D streets.
Police first fielded reports from residents who spotted a cougar in various locations from State Highway 8 to F Street on the east side of Moscow, according to a city news release earlier this month.
MPD Chief James Fry said June 12 that people should notify police immediately if they see a cougar so they can contact Idaho Fish and Game.
Man allegedly punches, points gun at 68-year-old Juliaetta man
A man allegedly punched a 68-year-old Juliaetta man in the face and threatened to shoot him after the 68-year-old reportedly blocked a driveway with his all-terrain vehicle Tuesday night in Kendrick, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
Two suspects — a 34-year-old Kendrick man and a 42-year-old Lewiston man — were listed in the deputy’s report, but since the report was not complete, a sheriff’s office dispatcher was unable to discern which suspect was cited for suspicion of battery, malicious injury to property and exhibition of a weapon.
The incident was reported at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of East Main Street in Kendrick. A suspect was allegedly upset about the victim’s ATV blocking a driveway. The victim reportedly did not move his vehicle, so a suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face.
The victim then allegedly reached for a black leather case with a gun in it. A suspect reportedly grabbed the case, pulled the gun and allegedly pointed the weapon at the victim, threatening to shoot him. A suspect also allegedly slashed one of the tires on the ATV.
Troy theater showcase fundraiser scheduled for Saturday
The Troy Arts Council will have a theater fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday in Troy City Park.The evening’s entertainment will feature comedic improvisation and musical theater vignettes by local theater group, Incessant Chatter.
Admission will be on a donation-basis and all proceeds will go to fund the council’s summer musical, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Concessions will be available at the event.
Guests should bring lawn chairs or blankets on which to sit.