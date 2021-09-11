Meeting about redistricting set for Wednesday via Zoom
Members of the Redistricting Committee of the League of Women Voters of Idaho will present an overview of the redistricting process currently being conducted in the state during a Zoom event from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Login information for the presentation, “On Person, One Vote — Redistricting and How to Get Involved,” will be made available on the League of Women Voters of Moscow website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow as well as on the League’s Facebook page.
The Idaho Commission on Reapportionment is using census data to draw district boundaries for legislative and congressional elections for the next 10 years. The presentation will include information about how Idahoans can follow the process and provide input, including maps, to the commissioners by email or at public hearings.
College Hill Association meeting this week in virtual format
The annual public meeting of the College Hill Association will be held virtually via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting will review the association’s historic-preservation and neighborhood-building efforts during the pandemic, its participation in the city of Pullman’s comprehensive plan update and its response to Washington State University’s planned divestment of its College Hill neighborhood properties.
The meeting’s “Community Conversations” include the Pullman police and fire departments, Pullman Disposal Service, and the WSU Center for Fraternity and Sorority Life and provide an opportunity to offer ideas for community improvement and long-term neighborhood revitalization.
The link for the meeting is posted on the College Hill Association Facebook and Instagram pages or can be obtained by emailing cha.pullman@gmail.com.
Foley Institute’s series to focus on Bolivia
The Washington State University Foley Institute will present “Inequality in Bolivia: Elections and indigenous self-determination” at noon Wednesday on the institute’s Youtube channel.
The presentation will be led by Bruno Baltodano of Florida SouthWestern State College. He will discuss how elections in a rural, highland community fit into larger anti-colonial and self-determination movements across the Americas.
The public can view the presentation at youtu.be/chW5W3NHx-w.
Pullman author to read, sign books in Moscow
BookPeople of Moscow will host Pullman author Trevor Bond at 7 p.m., Wednesday. Bond will read from his book “Coming Home to Nez Perce Country” followed by a question-and-answer session.
The event will take place at the Kenworthy Theater, 508 South Main St., across the street from BookPeople. Masks are required.
Trevor Bond is associate dean for Digital Initiatives and Special Collections at the Washington State University Libraries. He is the director of WSU’s Center for Arts and Humanities and co-director of the Center for Digital Scholarship and Curation.
For more information, see bookpeopleofmoscow.com.
World Trade Center images on display in Colfax
In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Tom Mohr has installed a new photo collage of the World Trade Center at the Libey Gallery, located in The Center in downtown Colfax.
Mohr was living in New York City at the time, and the photos show the Twin Towers before the 2001 attack. The exhibit will be on display through the end of the month.
Vicki Broeckel also has new works on display in the gallery. Pullman artist Ernie Weiss’ watercolor exhibit continues to be on display in the small gallery through the end of September.
The Center adjacent to the Colfax Library at 102 S. Main St. The Center and Colfax Library are open to the public 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
For additional information contact the Colfax Library at (509) 397-4366 or visit whitcolib.org.
Patchin’ People of Pullman guild meeting Monday
Those interested in quilting are invited to attend the Patchin’ People of Pullman quilt guild meeting at 1 p.m. Monday at the Kruegel park picnic shelter in Pullman.
Please bring a chair and wear a mask. The program will be an informal discussion of Nine Patch quilting with a chance to show recent work.
The “Fall Festival” event on Sept. 30, a dinner and trunk show at the 1912 Center in Moscow, will feature invited quilter Christina Cameli from Portland, Ore. Tickets are available from Stitches and Petals in Moscow.
The Oct. 1 class on Free Motion Quilting and the Oct. 2 class on Scrappy Quarter Log Cabin are both full. To be added to the waiting list, contact Nancy Larson Powers at (509) 432-5895.