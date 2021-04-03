Fire burns several acres near Princeton
A controlled burn got out of hand and burned several acres Thursday afternoon near Princeton, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
Firefighters from Potlatch, Deary, Moscow and Whitman County Fire District 4 of Palouse responded to the blaze, which was reported at 1:45 p.m. on the 1000 block of O’Reilly Road southeast of Princeton.
The sheriff’s office said it was not sure how many acres burned. No one was injured and the last fire crew cleared the scene at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, it said.
Egg hunt scheduled at UI’s Administration Lawn
The University of Idaho’s Student Alumni Relations Board invites children as old as 12 to the Alumni and Friends Community Easter Egg Hunt today on the Administration Lawn near Hello Walk.
A staggered start is scheduled for between 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. The hunt is free and open to the public, but registration at sarbeasteregghunt.eventbrite.com is required. The event is limited to 50 people (child/children plus one adult) per time slot.
Masks are required for attendees ages 2 and older. The egg hunt will be held even during inclement weather.
Moscow’s Aspen Park to have drive-through egg hunt
Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow will have a drive-through Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. today
Children can conduct a visual hunt from their vehicles as roll past the property at 420 Rowe St, off Styner Avenue. Once in the parking lot, participants can take a selfie from their cars with the Easter bunny and will receive a goodie bag. The first 20 cars will receive an Aspen Park cinch bag
All are welcome but the goodie bags will be reserved for children 14 and younger.
Registration open for Moscow’s Artwalk
The City of Moscow Arts Department has opened registration for the June 17 Artwalk.
Registration fees for host locations are $40 for businesses and $20 for nonprofits. Artist listings are available for $10 each. Interested host locations can register by visiting bit.ly/artwalk2021registration.
In the interest of public safety, the year’s Artwalk will be modified. Familiar features such as the Main Street closure and street fair are postponed until 2022, however, artists will still be featured at host locations throughout Moscow during this year’s event.
For more information regarding Artwalk including event details visit: www.ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
Fire prevention workshop offered online
A workshop titled “Landscaping for Fire Prevention” will be offered online April 10.
The three-hour online workshop will offer rural homeowners an opportunity to learn about techniques to reduce the threat of fire and discuss their wildland fire experiences. The program is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon.
The class is free, but registration is required at www.uidaho.edu/extension/forestry/calendar. Click on “Landscaping for Fire Prevention,” then click on the link next to “Participate Online” to register.
For information, contact Audra Cochran (audrac@uidaho.edu). The program is co-sponsored by University of Idaho Extension and the Idaho Department of Lands.
Library wants your jokes
In celebration of National Humor Month, the Endicott Library is hosting a joke contest during the month of April. Submit your best family friendly joke to the library by April 7. Jokes will be posted on the library’s Facebook page for the public to vote on.
Jokes can be submitted by filling out a form at the Endicott Library; via email to endicott@whitco.lib.wa.us; by calling the library at (509) 657-3429 or via Facebook Messenger. This contest is open to all ages.
For additional information, contact Tia Langston at (509) 657-3429.
Alzheimer’s workshop offered in April
The Association Washington State Chapter is hosting a virtual workshop series for individuals living with memory loss and their care partners. The free program is being held online, with four sessions held on Thursdays from 10-11:30 a.m. starting this week.
The workshop series, “Staying Connected” is geared specifically toward individuals with memory loss and a care partner, companion or support person. Pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, please call PJ at (509) 456-0456, ext. 8314.