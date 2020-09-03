Pullman extends free meal program for children
This week, Pullman Public Schools resumed its free meal program for children ages 1 to 18. Breakfast and lunch are available for pick up by a child or a child’s parent, guardian or sibling at from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to noon at Pullman High School, Lincoln Middle School, Jefferson Elementary School, Sunnyside Elementary School and Kamiak Elementary Schools.
Meals may be picked up instead at one of the bus/meal route stops. A list of the bus/meal routes and times is available at pullmanschools.org.
Questions about meals can be directed to Jessie Campbell at (509) 332-5179 or jcampbell@psd267.org.
City of Pullman allows outdoor business expansion
Pullman will ease or lift certain regulations to allow businesses to expand to private parking lots and certain public rights of way, including sidewalks.
Parking requirements and leasing fees are being reduced so businesses can more easily use sidewalks and private parking areas adjacent to their buildings to expand restaurant, retail and services operations.
This expansion plan supports business activity within the framework of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start Plan, as it enables social distancing and promotes outdoor activities.
Latah Trail Foundation online auction open
The Latah Trail Foundation is holding an online auction fundraiser in which participants have the chance to win a new grill.
The grill up for grabs is a Camp Chef Big Gas Grill 2X which features two cast aluminum 30,000 BTU burners, detachable legs and a folding side shelf.
The auction will be open until Monday, and those interested can register and bid at the following link: bit.ly/31S4BLR.