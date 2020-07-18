Port of Whitman County seeks new District 1 commissioner
The Port of Whitman County is seeking a new member from District 1 to appoint to its commission.
Qualified candidates must be registered voters residing in District 1 of Whitman County. The new commissioner will replace John Love, who served on the board for 24 years.
Port staff will hold a virtual informational session, “Port Commissioner 101,” at 7 p.m. Aug. 13, to share background about the port and the roles and responsibilities of a port commissioner. The meeting will be held on Microsoft Zoom at bit.ly/3jmcksv.
For questions regarding the position or the District 1 boundaries, contact the port office at (509) 397-3791 or port@portwhitman.com.
Pop-up history exhibits in Kendrick, Potlatch
The Latah County Historical Society is sharing two copies of a poster exhibition originally curated by the U.S. National Archives. The exhibit, entitled “Rightfully Hers,” commemorates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. It explores the history of ratification of the women’s suffrage amendment in 1920, women’s voting rights before and after and its impact today.
The four-poster exhibition is now on display at the Potlatch Depot, in partnership with the W. I. and M. Railway History Preservation Group, and at the Fraternal Temple in Kendrick, in partnership with the Juliaetta-Kendrick Heritage Foundation.
At both locations the posters have been installed in exterior windows so that individuals may visit at their convenience and can safely maintain social distance from other visitors. The Potlatch Depot is at 185 Sixth St., and the Kendrick Fraternal Temple is at 614 Main St.
Whitman County libraries receive CARES Act grant
The Washington State Library announced Whitman County Rural Library District was selected to receive three Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grants totaling $6,500 to increase digital accessibility, provide outreach opportunities and supply personal protective equipment.
The funds will be used to provide 400 youth activity bags, new books and sanitation supplies. The money will also be used to offer wireless hotspots at the libraries.