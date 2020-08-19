Protest against in-person classes planned this afternoon for University of Idaho campus
A protest objecting to the University of Idaho’s return to face-to-face instruction is planned to begin at 4 p.m. today on the lawn in front of the school’s Theophilus Tower residence hall.
“The University of Idaho is endangering everyone in our Vandal Family by starting classes this fall during a deadly pandemic,” reads a Facebook announcement related to the event.
Organizer and alumni Thys Ballard said the plan is to host a protest at the site every day until their demand that the school move fall instruction online is fulfilled.
Ballard said demonstrators are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing.
Wheat field fire extinguished near Viola; no one hurt, no structures damaged
Several fire agencies responded to a roughly 15-acre wheat field fire Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 95 near Viola.
Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson said via text message crews were on scene for about two and a half hours. The fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m.
Moscow, Potlatch, Troy, Deary and Genesee volunteer fire departments responded, as well as the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, Whitman County Fire District 12, Idaho Department of Lands, McGregor Company and CHS Primeland, Nickerson said.
He said there were no injuries and no structures were damaged.
Pullman Depot Heritage Center receives state grant, starts campaign
The Pullman Depot Heritage Center is expected to be one of 36 applicants to be awarded funds through the Washington State Historical Society’s Heritage Capital Grant program.
The center asked for $265,740 to support restoration of the depot’s exterior on 330 N. Grand Ave., which is estimated to cost $400,000. The recommendation for approval will be forwarded to the Washington legislature. Final approval is expected in January.
To support its efforts to restore the depot’s exterior, the heritage center announced this week it is launching a “Fix the Bricks” campaign with a goal of raising $135,000 to help meet the total costs. The center plans to initiate Stage 1 of their facility master plan, developed in cooperation with Design West Architects, starting in summer 2021.
The plan includes masonry repair, repointing and replacing damaged or missing bricks, and restoring stone features. New roofing materials will replicate the original clay tile in scale, texture and color. The group hopes to achieve the five-stage restoration, preservation, and rehabilitation plan, estimated to total $4 million, during the next several years.
For more information about the center, the grant and fundraising efforts, go to www.pullmandepot.org.
Drive-through food distribution scheduled Friday in Moscow
A community drive-through food distribution day will take place 10 a.m. Friday at Joseph Street. Playfields, 1900 Joseph St., Moscow.
There are no qualifications for those who wish to pick up food boxes other than a stated need for food assistance. Demographic information including family size and home zip code will be collected for record-keeping purposes.
Each household will receive boxes containing a variety of dairy, pre-cooked meats and produce items. Drivers are asked to remain in their cars when they arrive to pick up food and follow the posted signs.
The event is sponsored by the Idaho Foodbank in coordination with the USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
Online Pullman COVID-19 town hall today will include government, health care reps
The public can view an online COVID-19 town hall featuring representatives from the Pullman government, Washington State University, Pullman Regional Hospital, Pullman Public Schools and Whitman County Public Health at 3 p.m. today at experience.wsu.edu.
The event will feature a presentation and a question-and-answer session conducted by local leaders.
Community members can send questions to towngown@pullman-wa.gov.