Local Briefs

League of Women Voters of Pullman to address anniversary of Title IX
The League of Women Voters of Pullman on Tuesday will celebrate the 50th anniversary of The U.S. Department of Education’s Title IX of the Education Amendments.
Title IX protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance. Title IX states: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”
The League of Women Voters of Pullman program will begin at noon via Zoom and feature Sue Durrant, who will share her reflections on the lawsuit Blair vs WSU (1987), which focused on gender discrimintaion in athletics.
Durrant was one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, and it went on to influence the Washington State Equal Rights Amendments and the state’s Law Against Discrimination.
The link to the Zoom meeting can be found on the Pullman league’s website at lwvpullman.org.
Palouse Habitat for Humanity announces Beans ’n’ Jeans fundraiser
The Palouse Habitat for Humanity will have both in-person and virtual options to attend its annual Beans ’n’ Jeans fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. April 16 at the SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Dr. in Pullman. There will be an online silent auction from April 8-16.
Proceeds will go toward the building of the new Habitat home. For more information visit palousehabitat.org.
‘Wings of Life’ to open the pollinator summit
The University of Idaho Extension and Rural Roots has scheduled a Palouse Pollinator Summit for Feb. 23-24. The free summit, focused on the status of bees and other pollinators, will begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 with a showing of “Wings of Life” at The Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St. in Moscow. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The summit will continue Feb. 24 at the Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Presentations will be available via Zoom as well as in person. Registration for all events can be found on Eventbrite. Register for the movie atbit.ly/3oILiQe.