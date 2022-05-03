Local Briefs

Stellmon, Brock earn first-place awards at Idaho Press Club event
A pair of freelance Moscow-Pullman Daily News columnists earned first-place awards for their work in 2021 at the Idaho Press Club’s Best of 2021 Awards banquet Saturday night in Boise.
Jade Stellmon, of Moscow, earned a first-place award in the daily newspaper Opinion category for her piece, “Time to eradicate Idaho’s most dangerous infestation,” which appeared June 9 in the Daily News. Stellmon also earned third place in the General Column category for a trio of submitted columns.
The first-place winner in the General Column category was freelancer William Brock, of Pullman, who earned his award for his three columns: “You’re kidding right? This is a well-regulated militia?” (Feb. 4); “The GOP’s moral decline has been sad to witness,” (May 27); and “The far right’s hypocrisy over ‘my body, my choice’” (Oct. 14).
Moscow’s Dale Courtney earned a third-place award for Opinion writing for his column, “Without shared values, the states need to rise up” (Nov. 10).
The awards Saturday kept alive a string of such Idaho Press Club awards for Daily News columnists. Stellmon in 2020 won first place in the General Column category and third in Opinion writing. In 2019, Brock earned a second-place award in the General Column category, and also won a first-place award in Outdoor Writing for a piece in The Spokesman-Review on canoeing the Salmon River.
The Idaho Press Club is a statewide association of working journalists from all media. The group’s mission is to promote excellence in journalism, freedom of expression and freedom of information.
A full list of 2021 winners can be found here: bit.ly/39yWbPV.
Friends of Hospice grant recipients announced
The Friends of Hospice in Colfax has announced its recipients for 2022 funding grants.
Those recipients are Circles of Caring Adults Day Health, Palouse Paws, Rural Resources Community Action, Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics, Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope and Willow Center for Grieving Children.
The Friends of Hospice is a nonprofit aimed at increasing public awareness of hospice, palliative care and end of life services in Whitman County.
The Circles of Caring Adults received $5,000 to support the purchase of a wheelchair accessible van for transportation. Rural Resources Community Action received $5,000 to support families coping with life limiting illness, massage therapy and counseling. Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics received $5,000 for the Palliative Care Program to provide stress reducing, stimulating activities and comfort for the families. The Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope received $5,000 for financial awards to individuals undergoing cancer treatments.
Palouse Paws received $4,200 for additional pet handler teams for patients receiving end of life care. The Willow Center for Grieving Children received $2,500 for a young adult bereavement support group.
PRH Women’s Leadership Guild plans fundraising event
A Girlfriends Gather event is planned by the Pullman Regional Hospital Women’s Leadership Guild for 7:30 p.m. May 12 at the Elson S. Floyd Center at 405 SE. Spokane St., in Pullman. With a donation of $100, attendees will nominate a nonprofit to take home all the donations.
Eligible nonprofits must align with the mission to serve women’s and children’s health and wellness in Whitman, Latah, Nez Perce or Asotin counties. The Women’s Guild aims to empower regional nonprofits in support of women and children’s health and wellness. Registration and more information can be found atpullmanregional.org/wlg.