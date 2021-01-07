Grants distributed to local nonprofits
The Latah Recovery Community Center and Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse, nonprofit agencies based in Moscow, received December grants from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho.
The Latah Recovery Community Center received $14,285 from the fund. ATVP received $5,415. There were a dozen other organizations in north Idaho to receive grants from the fund.
The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho is a partnership designed to help low-income and vulnerable Idahoans affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
The money raised for the grants came from support from foundations, companies and individuals throughout the state. Lead partners are Micron Foundation and Micron’s Boise team members, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, Wells Fargo Foundation and Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.
The fund has raised and awarded nearly $1.9 million to community nonprofits in the state since April.
Residents can donate blood Jan. 20 in Colfax
Appointments are being accepted for a blood drive scheduled for 2-5:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at The Center in downtown Colfax next to the Colfax Library.
Those interested in giving blood can call (877) 258-4825 or go online to www.vitalant.org. Walk-ins will be accepted with photo identification, but priority will be given to those who make an appointment. Filling out an online health history will speed up the donation process.
Safety COVID-19 protocols, including wearing masks will be followed at the donation site.
Author to speak at library virtual event
Author Jess Walter will participate in a virtual presentation at 3 p.m. Jan. 14 hosted by the Latah County Library District.
Walter will discuss his newest work of fiction, “The Cold Millions.” The live-streamed virtual event will take place on the library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/latahlibrary. Viewers do not need a Facebook account to participate in the event, but if they do have one, are encouraged to RSVP to the event at the same web address.
Walter will also be answering viewer questions. Submit questions to the author via tinyurl.com/JessWalterLCD. Viewers are encouraged to ask questions during the event by commenting on the live-stream, but early submissions will receive priority.
For more information, contact Bailey Gillreath-Brown at baileyg@latahlibrary.org.
SpaceX veteran to speak at University of Idaho online event
Tom Mueller, recently retired from SpaceX, will speak at a virtual University of Idaho “Cup of Joe” event scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Mueller has 30 years of propulsion development experience and is one of the world’s foremost rocket engine designers.
As one of SpaceX’s founding members, he was responsible for building and managing SpaceX’s propulsion development group. He was recently inducted into the Academy of Engineers at the University of Idaho.
To register for the Zoom event, go to bit.ly/3oyyIRD or contact Kristi Overfelta at (208) 885-5106 or kloverfelt@uidaho.edu.
LWV event to focus on Idaho education
Robert C. Huntley will present “Idaho Education: Coping with Short-Term Stress, Investing for Long-Term Success,” in a Zoom event from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday as part of the League of Women Voters of Moscow Speaker Forum.
Huntley will present information about a bill, the Education Funding Act of 2021, that he and other members of Totally Optimistic Advocates Dedicated to Students presented to Gov. Brad Little and all state legislators to consider in the 2021 legislative session.
TOADS is a nonpartisan association of about 45 present and past school officials (both public and higher education) and miscellaneous patrons and collaborating organizations throughout the state.
Login information for the event is available on the LWV website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.