Nelson to have legislative town hall in Kendrick
Idaho State Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, will have a legislative town hall starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kendrick Grange Hall, 614 Main St., in Kendrick.
Nelson will give an update on the 2022 session and answer questions from attendees. Cookies will be provided.
Foley Institute to feature Ukraine discussion
The Washington State University Foley Institute will have an in-person presentation from Thomas Preston, a C.O. Johnson Distinguished Professor of Political Science, at noon Thursday in the Foley Speaker’s Room, Bryan 308, on the Pullman campus.
The presentation will be available over YouTube live at youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/video. Preston will be discussing the crisis in Ukraine and the regional and global implications of the crisis.
Sutherland running for Latah County assessor
Latah County Chief Deputy Assessor David Sutherland announced his candidacy for Latah County assessor in the 2022 election.
Sutherland has served as chief deputy assessor, agricultural appraiser, and senior commercial appraiser for the Latah County assessor’s office over the past four years being a state certified tax appraiser.
He also served on the Moscow Food Co-op board of directors with one year as president. He is running for assessor as a Republican.
Local Latina women to share their stories
Three local Latina women will share their stories and participate in a discussion with the audience as part of the Neighbors in Dialogue, a conversation with the Hispanic/Latinx communities. The presentation will start at 6:30 p.m. March 10 at Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 Campus St., in Pullman.
The discussion also will be available via Zoom. To register visit the shortened web link bit.ly/36r4ZFP. The speakers are Marena Guzman, a doctoral candidate at Washington State University, Sonia Lopez-Lopez, an assistant professor of Spanish at WSU and Lucila Lorea-Herrera, executive director at the Office for Access & Opportunity at WSU.
The event is sponsored by Sacred Heart Social Justice Ministry and the Justice and Witness Team at Community Congregational United Church of Christ, with the purpose of listening to various members of our community and breaking down barriers of misunderstanding.
Troy Distinguished Young Women program set
The Troy Distinguished Young Women program is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 5 at Troy High School, 101 Trojan Drive, in Troy. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students.
The program theme is Island Magic. Participants are Christina Isaacs, Katelyn Gray, Morgan McCully and Claudia Bishop, all high school juniors. Distinguished Young Women is a national scholarship program.
Downtown Pullman Mardi Gras planned
Promote Pullman LLC and downtown Pullman businesses will be having a Mardi Gras celebration starting Friday. Residents can pick up free bead necklaces at Sam Dial Jewelers, Sanctuary Smoothies, Pups & Cups Cafe, Atom Heart Music or Michelle’s Closet. The necklaces can be worn for discounts at participating businesses through Tuesday.
There will be live music at 3 p.m. Saturday at Pups & Cups Cafe and from 5-6:30 p.m. at Manny’s Coffee House. There is a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gifts on Grand.
A Fat Tuesday party is scheduled for 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Lumberyard for those 18 and older. For more, visit the Dance in Motion Facebook page or this shortened web link: bit.ly/3Ih8Nri.