Additional street sweeping in downtown Pullman
The City of Pullman Maintenance Division is performing additional street sweeping downtown to address fallen leaves this week.
Additional street sweeping will occur between 4 -7 a.m. today and Friday. Business owners are encouraged to sweep leaves and other small natural debris into the parking strip as long as there is no rain in the forecast.
People are asked to park in off-street parking areas during the scheduled sweeping times.
League of Women Voters of Moscow to have candidate forums
The League of Women Voters of Moscow will have a candidate forum for the Moscow mayor race from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 19 and the city council race from 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Both will be virtual events.
Questions for the candidates can be submitted now to moscow.league.questions2@gmail.com. Questions will also be accepted at the forum. Links to the event can be found on the League of Women Voters website at lwvmoscow.org closer to the event.
Invited participants in the city council race include Melissa Cline, Shaun Dareshi, Steve Harmon, Hailey Lewis, Julia Parker, Jason Stooks, Gina Taruscio and Kyrk Taylor. Participants in the mayor race include Art Bettge, Jim Gray, Olivia Moses and Barb Rathbun.
Climate change survey open through October
The Citizens’ Climate Lobby of the Palouse is asking Pullman residents to complete a survey about climate change. The survey will be open through October.
The survey can be found at forms.gle/W6eqQrwzePMXwqm68 and will gather information about residents’ thoughts on climate change and action. The Citizens’ Climate Lobby will share information gathered with city officials. For more information, email PullmanClimateSurvey@gmail.com.
Moscow city clerk elected president of statewide association
Laurie Hopkins, Moscow’s city clerk, was recently elected president of the Idaho City Clerk, Treasurers and Finance Officers Association.
The association was formed to increase professionalism of its members, improve city administration and work to upgrade the efficiency of city government.
Applications for environmental quality program being accepted
The Natural Resources Conservation Service has opened the 2022 Environmental Quality Incentives Program applications. The deadline to apply is Nov 5.
The Environmental Quality Incentives Program helps agricultural producers complete resource conservation projects and make conservation related changes on their farms and ranches. This program is voluntary and helps with the cost of installing and operating conservation practices for private landowners. For more information go to id.nrcs.usda.gov/programs/.
Moscow artist featured in Colfax gallery
Moscow artist Julene Ewert is being featured in the Libey Gallery at The Center in Colfax through Nov. 29.
The exhibit is a collection of acrylic and mixed media pieces inspired by nature, travel and the use of common materials. Ewert grew up in Troy, surrounded by a family of artists. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 1-5 p.m. Saturdays.
Deadline extended for local blanket drive
Gramma’s Blankets, a blanket drive for Community Action Center and Pullman Child Welfare has extended the date for dropoffs until Monday.
Blankets should be new or gently used and can be store bought or handmade. Blankets can be dropped off at Pullman Building Supply or Moscow Building Supply. For more information call Ron Morgan at (509) 338-7060.
Purse auction to benefit NorthWest Cancer Foundation of Hope
The Beyond Pink “Purse” Auction will be held at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Zeppoz in Pullman. There will be a silent auction starting at 5:30 p.m. and a live auction starting at 6:30 p.m.
Attendees can bid on new purses filled with mystery items. Purses are not opened until they are purchased. All proceeds benefit NorthWest Cancer Foundation of Hope, which was established in 2017 and supports families and friends of those battling cancer.