Co-op reopens today after employee tests positive for COVID-19
The Moscow Food Co-op closed to the public Wednesday afternoon and will reopen at 8 a.m. today after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the store’s Facebook page.
One of its employees, who has not been in the store for days, tested positive for COVID-19, the post stated. The Moscow Food Co-op is working with Public Health - Idaho North Central District and the risk to co-op customers and staff is extremely low.
The employee followed the store’s health and safety protocols, including wearing a mask and gloves. He or she also observed social distancing protocols.
According to the Facebook post, the closure gave the store an opportunity to thoroughly clean, disinfect and sanitize out of an abundance of caution.
Make-A-Wish lemonade stand open today in Pullman
A lemonade stand will be open from 2-6 p.m. today in Pullman at 720 SW Finch Way to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. This will be the third consecutive year for the stand.
Shay Connell of Pullman was born with a congenital heart defect. In 2018 and 2019, Connell, along with her wish-granting volunteer Kimberly Carper and Kimberly’s children, Marissa and Jack, organized the lemonade stand and bake sale to raise money for the foundation. Those two sales raised more than $11,000 combined.
The stand will look a little different this year, in that they are encouraging drive-up orders, asking everyone to wear masks, and to social distance. All lemonade and baked goods are donation-only.
Whitman County libraries reopen today
The Whitman County Library Rural District will reopen its 14 branch locations today, with adjusted services and hours to reduce the risks of spreading COVID-19.
These adjustments will include socially distanced browsing and computer availability, with revised patron usage for safety measures.
As for hours, the Colfax branch will operate on new hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 2-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1-5 p.m.Saturday. The other branches will operate on normal hours, except for the Albion Library, which remains temporarily closed for renovations.
Library patrons and staff are required to wear face masks, maintain a 6-foot social distance from staff and others, and are allowed a 15-minute browsing period. Additionally, patrons are asked to place touched, unwanted items in designated bins for further handling and sanitation by library staff. All returned items are quarantined for 72 hours before being recirculated.
Other library services, such as public meeting rooms, person-to person assistance and programming are on hold or altered until further notice. Curbside service remains available and patrons should call their local library in advance to discuss pickup options.
For more information, contact Whitman County Library at (509) 397-4366; visit the library’s website at whitco.lib.wa.us.
Free food distribution scheduled in Pullman
Free food will be available to the public for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pullman.
The drive-through event, organized by Second Harvest of Spokane, will provide as many as 500 families with free produce, meat, shelf staples and more.
Food will be distributed as supplies last and no appointment is necessary. The church is at 1300 NE Lybecker Road, and vehicles are asked to enter from Lybecker.
Attendees are asked to remain in their cars as volunteers will be available to load food into vehicles.