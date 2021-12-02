Deputies make Thanksgiving morning drug bust
Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 51-year-old Boise man on Thanksgiving after allegedly finding multiple drugs in his vehicle including LSD and mushrooms.
According to a news release Wednesday from Sheriff Brett Myers, deputies stopped a vehicle shortly after midnight Nov. 25 for multiple lane travel violations.
They believed the driver, Ronald Thiel, was under the influence of substances. He allowed deputies to search the vehicle where they found nonprescribed Xanax, ketamine powder, 100 psilocybin mushrooms in capsule form, 500 doses of LSD and numerous doses of MDMA tablets and ecstasy powder.
They also allegedly found cash, scales, packaging materials and other prescription pills in unauthorized containers.
Thiel was booked into Whitman County Jail on several counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Moscow, Latah County remove mask requirements for facilities
Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert on Wednesday removed the mask requirement for city facilities. The mandate was issued Sept. 24.
Also Wednesday, the board of the Latah County Commissioners removed the mask requirement for county facilities originally issued Sept. 13.
According to a news release, Lambert encouraged people to choose to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
He also encouraged community members to wear face coverings indoors when they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance from those not in their household, wash their hands frequently and follow health guidelines from the Idaho Department of Health, Public Health – Idaho North Central District and the CDC.
A news release from the county recommended any member of the public who is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 continue to wear a face covering and maintain 6 feet of distance while visiting Latah County facilties.
Restrictions and limitations on access to court facilities in the county will continue to be determined by order of the Idaho Supreme Court, according to the release.
Latah County economic development partnership has survey
The Partnership for Economic Prosperity is seeking responses to a survey on the effects of COVID-19 on regional business. The information gathered from the survey will be used when distributing American Rescue Plan Act allotments.
The Partnership for Economic Prosperity is a combined effort by the city of Moscow, Latah County, the University of Idaho, Avista, the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and other business partners. For more information on the partnership or to take the survey visit pepedo.org/.
Palouse Prairie Charter School leaders appear on podcast
Jeneille Branen, executive director of Palouse Prairie Charter School in Moscow, and Erin Corwine, a teaching/learning specialist at the school, were guests on the recent Learning Unboxed podcast, which examines innovation in the education field.
Branen and Corwine discussed their school educational model, known as expeditionary learning, and how they cultivate resilience in their students and staff during a pandemic. The podcast can be found online at bit.ly/3phgl4X.