Moscow man allegedly points gun near woman, grabs her by throat in altercation
A 23-year-old Moscow man allegedly pointed a handgun adjacent to a 21-year-old Moscow woman’s head and allegedly grabbed her by the throat and took her to the ground during an argument around 12:50 a.m. Saturday at an apartment on the 1400 block of West A Street in Moscow, Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt said.
The man was arrested for suspicion of domestic battery and aggravated assault. No injuries were listed for the woman.
Man says driver brandished gun in alleged road rage incident near Potlatch
A man allegedly pointed a handgun at another man while the victim was attempting to pass him in his vehicle around 2:30 p.m. Friday on State Highway 6 outside Potlatch, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the man who allegedly brandished the gun was weaving in a manner to prevent the other man from passing but that the man eventually passed him. The sheriff’s office is investigating.
Soil Stewards’ produce sale Thursday in Moscow
The University of Idaho’s Soil Stewards will have a produce sale from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the student farm on 425 Farm Road. The produce being sold was grown by student-interns and volunteers.
Attendees are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing protocols when possible. Those who drive to the sale are asked to park outside the farm gate and walk up to the shed.
For more information on the farm and sale, visit bit.ly/31fapNR.
Two physicians join Pullman Family Medicine
Two family physicians have recently joined Pullman Family Medicine. Laura Baker and Drue Webb, will begin seeing patients in September. They will also provide obstetrical care.
Baker is a family medicine doctor from east Texas who received her training at Texas A&M University. Webb is from New Mexico and received her medical degree from Michigan State University.
To make an appointment, call (509) 332-3548.
Accuracy Matters
The Pullman mid-week farmer’s market has been running since mid-May. An incorrect start date was listed on Page 2A of Monday’s Daily News because of a Daily News error.