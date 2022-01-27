Pullman Regional Hospital announces progress in CEO search
The Pullman Regional Hospital CEO selection committee announced they have qualified 15 candidates for the next steps in the selection process for the next chief executive officer. The 15 applicants, who were not named, will be asked to explain how they plan to address community needs before moving onto the panel interviews.
In a news release, Jeff Elbracht, president of the Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners, said they hope to name a candidate by April.
The search began after current CEO Scott Adams announced his plan to retire in December after 30 years at the hospital. Adams was awarded the Joe Hopkins Memorial Award for outstanding leadership by the Washington State Hospital Association in 2014 and the Seattle Business Magazine’s Healthcare Leader of the Year Award in 2009.
Adams also oversaw the construction of Pullman’s new hospital on Bishop Boulevard in 2004.
Washington Idaho Symphony cancels February concert
The Washington Idaho Symphony has canceled its concert scheduled Feb. 5-6 because of rising cases of COVID-19.
According to a news release, the symphony plans to continue its 50th season with the scheduled concert in March. Season ticket holders and those who already purchased tickets for the February event can visit wa-idsymphony.org/cancellation-refund-policy or call (509) 332-3408 for details on receiving refunds.
Idaho Community Foundation accepting grant applications
The Idaho Community Foundation’s Forever Idaho North Grant Program is accepting applications from community organizations which serve Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Idaho, Kootenai, Latah, Nez Perce and Shoshone counties. Grants can be used for direct or indirect costs related to the organizations activities including payroll, rent, utilities, supplies and equipment, project costs, capital improvements and program needs.
The deadline is Feb. 15 and first-time applicants will need to register for an account with the Idaho Community Foundation to complete the application. Forever Idaho distributes grants to organizations working in family homelessness and basic needs, mental and physical health, educational opportunities and access to services. For more information or to apply visit bit.ly/3u7Yz8B.
MLK Art and Essay Contest deadline postponed until March
The Latah County Human Rights Task Force has postponed the deadline for the 2022 Martin Luther King Art and Essay contest from February to March because of the surge of coronavirus cases locally. The new deadline to submit entries is 4 p.m. March 11. The presentation of awards has been moved to March 26.
The contest is open to all students grades 1-12 in Latah County. The contest topic is education as a human right and prompts can be found athumanrightslatah.org.
Entries can be submitted at any time by teachers or individuals by contacting Walter Hesford at hesford@uidaho.edu or by mail to Human Rights Task Force, Box 8613, Moscow, Idaho 83843.
University of Idaho student receives Fulbright award
University of Idaho doctoral candidate Alexander Nagel received a Fullbright scholarship to explore the connections between water, energy, climate and the modernizations of irrigation systems in Chile. Nagel is studying geography at the UI College of Science and will start his dissertation research in the spring in the Elqui River Valley of Chile’s Coquimbo Region.
Fulbright recipients are chosen through their professional or academic achievements. The Fulbright program is an international educational exchange program which operates in more than 160 countries.
Registration open for February’s Moscow Artwalk
The city of Moscow and Moscow Arts Commission have opened registration for the February Artwalk until 5 p.m. Feb. 8. The next Artwalk is set for Feb. 17. The Moscow Arts Commission has an artists directory available at bit.ly/moscowartistdirectory for businesses. Artwalk is open to visual, literary, performing and culinary arts.
Registration is $40 for businesses and $20 for nonprofits. Arts listings are $10 each and are in conjunction with business registration fees. Registration can be done online at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit and is open on a monthly basis.