Fire restrictions in effect at Whitman County Parks

The Whitman County Parks Department has announced an immediate fire restriction for all county-managed parks and trails. These restrictions include Kamiak Butte, Wawawai and Klemgard parks.

While wood fires are prohibited, cooking with charcoal or gas grills is still allowed. Fireworks also are not allowed on the parks and trails. Visitors should be prepared with a shovel and bucket of water near cooking stations. For more information on the restrictions at each park or trail, visit whitmancounty.org/362/county-Parks.

