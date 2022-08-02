Fire restrictions in effect at Whitman County Parks
The Whitman County Parks Department has announced an immediate fire restriction for all county-managed parks and trails. These restrictions include Kamiak Butte, Wawawai and Klemgard parks.
While wood fires are prohibited, cooking with charcoal or gas grills is still allowed. Fireworks also are not allowed on the parks and trails. Visitors should be prepared with a shovel and bucket of water near cooking stations. For more information on the restrictions at each park or trail, visit whitmancounty.org/362/county-Parks.
Avista plans outages in Colton, Uniontown and Genesee
Avista will have a planned electricity outage from 10 p.m. Aug. 11 to 6 p.m. Aug. 12. The outage will affect 1,314 customers in Colton, Uniontown and Genesee. No road closures are expected and traffic control will be in place.
All affected customers have been notified, according to a news release from Avista. Crews from Avista will be performing maintenance to the substation in the area. For information, contact Avista at (800) 227-9187 and reference outage numbers 1339068 and 1339069.
Live music at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn on Saturday
The band Paradox will perform from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way in Uniontown. Tickets are available at the door only. Doors open at 6 p.m. and food, wine and beer will be available for purchase.
Paradox is a five-piece band from Moscow and Pullman and formed in 2014. The group plays a variety of music including rock, pop, country and folk. The band includes Jill Freuden, Ray Wallace, Tom Preston, Chris McIntosh and Tim Gregory. Musical influences include the Beatles, Eagles, Johnny Cash, Chris Stapleton, Coldplay and Mendelssohn. For information, visit artisanbarn.org.