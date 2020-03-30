Tri-State Outfitters announces temporary closure
Tri-State Outfitters in Moscow will close its doors temporarily because of concerns over COVID-19. The store announced the closure late last week.
Tri-State stores in Moses Lake and Coeur d’Alene also are being shut down, according to the company website. The Moscow store is at 1104 Pullman Road.
“It is with a very heavy heart that we’ve made the decision to temporarily close our Moscow store,” officials posted on the company website and Facebook page. “The last couple of weeks have been extremely challenging as we’ve had to make decisions that impact not only the health of our employees, but their families as well.”
The message goes on to say Tri-State promises to “be back — stronger and healthier than ever.”
In recent weeks, Tri-State has delivered more than 400 pounds of freeze-dried food product to local food banks, according to a Facebook post, and the store has made itself available to the region’s emergency personnel to provide needed items the store may carry.
Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics offers virtual visits
The Whitman Orthopedic Clinic and Whitman Medical Clinics in Colfax are offering virtual visits for community members seeking care with their providers, according to a news release from Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics public relations specialist Laurie Gronning.
In order to set up a virtual visit, patients must have an email address and patient portal access, along with a cell phone, tablet or computer with camera and microphone abilities. Patients wondering if their next appointment can be done virtually can contact their provider’s office.
Check https://www.whitmanhospital.org/ for more information or call (509) 397-3435.