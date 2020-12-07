Moscow LWV to have virtual legislature event Wednesday
The Moscow League of Women Voters will have a virtual event via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday featuring conversations with Idaho District 5 legislators, Sen. David Nelson and Reps. Caroline Nilsson Troy and Brandon Mitchel.
The legislators will discuss their expectations and views on the issues and bills that are expected to come up during the 2021 legislative session.
After each has presented their perspectives on the upcoming session, audience members will have an opportunity to ask direct questions.
The Zoom meeting can be joined at this shortened link: rb.gy/b4sxlz.
Law enforcement mental health panel scheduled for Tuesday
The Moscow Human Rights Commission and the Latah County Human Rights Task Force have partnered to sponsor a two-panel webinar discussion series on “Strengthening Relationships with the Community and Law Enforcement.” The second webinar panel in the series will be from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday and feature a discussion on mental health.
The panel will discuss mental health crisis intervention. Panelists will present the history of the Crisis Intervention Team, who it affects and how it is implemented locally. This virtual presentation, moderated by Latah County Commissioner Kathy LaFortune, will include panelists Teresa Shackleford and Laura Thayer from the Department of Health and Welfare, Moscow Police Chief James Fry, Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles and Retired Police Captain Paul Kwiatkowski.
Speakers will field questions from listeners.
Registration for the event can be found at www.humanrightslatah.org.
Women’s wellness the focus of presentation
The Center for Learning and Innovation at Pullman Regional Hospital will have a presentation at 5:30 pm. Wednesday to feature a discussion about women’s wellness led by Chanel Drucker, PRH nutrition therapy dietetic intern, and Leah Haak Beck, a registered dietitian nutritionist.
The event is free. To access the presentation,fill out the online RSVP form at share.hsforms.com/1d_IBeNlDTAS6Y_PBtNGW5g2ucyw.
YMCA of the Palouse launches virtual dessert auction
Bidding in the the YMCA of the Palouse’s first Winter Online Dessert Auction fundraiser event opens today. Funds raised during the event go towards sustaining YMCA operations and programs including after school care, summer camps and tuition assistance.
For more information and to bid on desserts, visit charityauction.bid/YMCAdesserts.