Registration open for city of Moscow’s February Artwalk
The Moscow Arts Commission has opened registration for February Artwalk scheduled from 4-8 p.m. Feb. 16 at various locations around Moscow. The deadline to register is 5 p.m. Feb. 7 and can be done online at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit.
Artwalk is the third Thursday of each month from October to June. Artists participation is open to all and can include literary, culinary, performing and visual artists. For more information on Artwalk visit ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk. For a list of artists visit the artists directory at bit.ly/3WBbSZK.