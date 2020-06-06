Phillips Farm youth nature camp accepting signups
Sessions of the Phillips Farm Nature Camp are being offered June 15-19 and June 22-26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day for children entering grades 1-5. The camp will be held at the Phillips Farm County Park, located about five miles north of Moscow on U.S Highway 95.
The camp will follow current health and safety guidelines as campers hike trails, explore ponds, learn songs and games and create artwork. Campers can sign up for one or both sessions at the Moscow Parks and Recreation Department. Scholarships are available for those who qualify.
For more information about the camp, go to the Friends of Phillips Farm website: friendsofphillipsfarm.weebly.com, or contact Kathy Dawes at (208) 310-2922 or via email at kdawes208@gmail.com.
UI’s ‘Lava bomb’ research tests volcanic eruption safety
University of Idaho volcanologist Erika Rader and colleagues investigated the growth of volcanic formations by manufacturing lava bombs, melted blobs of lava ejected from a volcano.
The research could provide insights into modeling lava flows and ensuring human safety during eruptions. The paper was published this week in the Bulletin of Volcanology, a peer-reviewed scientific journal.
Volcanoes eject lava bombs when gas bubbles in the lava burst. Over time, the bombs can stack into a volcanic spatter pile. The speed at which a pile forms affects its stability.
A video associated with the study’s methods is available at bit.ly/30c0B8w.
UI Theatre Arts offers scholarships to new students
The University of Idaho Deptartment of Theatre Arts is calling high school seniors and transfer students with an interest in theater to create a short video for a chance to win one of two $1,000 scholarships for the fall.
Students with an interest in acting, design, stage management, directing and writing are encouraged to apply by submitting a two- to three-minute video showcasing their talent and passion for theater.
Students should send a link of their video to theatre@uidaho.edu by 5 p.m., June 13. Questions can be sent to the same email address. Information about the scholarship and UI Theatre Arts is at uidaho.edu/class/theatre.
Clarification
Moscow United Way was selected to receive more than $25,000 in grant funding from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Local nonprofits may apply for the funding by contacting the EFSP Board, c/o United Way of Moscow/Latah County, PO Box 8211, Moscow, ID 83843. The deadline for applications to be received is June 19. A brief in this week’s Daily News failed to include the contact information for nonprofits that wish to receive information or apply.