Pullman teacher recognized as regional teacher of the year
Washington’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction has named Pullman’s Becky Adderson as one of the state’s regional teachers of the year for 2022. Adderson teaches special education at Lincoln Middle School, which is part of the state’s Education Service District 101.
Regional teachers of the year were finalists for the state teacher of the year award and Adderson was among a group of regional nominees to attend a day of interviews followed by a weekend leadership retreat in Olympia. The winner of the state teacher of the year award is Jerad Koepp, a Native Student Program Specialist at North Thurston Public Schools in Lacey.
According to the OSPI website, state and regional teachers of the year advocate for education-related issues, travel their regions sharing their expertise with community groups, and businesses and participate in a collection of teacher tales that are shared with the public. They also receive small cash awards and additional prizes in recognition of their accomplishments.
UI named best value public college in West
For the second year in a row, U.S. News and World Report ranked the University of Idaho highest among other Western public universities on its list of Best Value Colleges.
The UI’s position as 28th on the list, which includes public and private colleges across the country, positions it higher than any other public higher education institution in the West. The University of North Carolina — Chapel Hill is the only public university in the country to rank higher on the list. Washington State University ranked 101st nationally.
In other U.S. News and World Report rankings, WSU and UI shared 179th place on the outlet’s Best National University Rankings, and 112th place in the Best Colleges for Veterans category. The two universities also shared 88th place in the Top Public Schools category.
In the category Top Performers in Social Mobility, UI took 59th place, and WSU took 192nd. WSU was also ranked 72nd on the outlet’s list of Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs. The UI took 147th in that category.
Eight named National Merit Scholar semifinalists
Eight students from Moscow and Pullman were this week named among 16,000 semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
The high school seniors have the opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,500 scholarships worth nearly $30 million to be offered in the spring.
Those included on the semifinal list are Eleanor Pimentel, Benjamin Sobeloff-Gittes and Micah Wolbrecht of Moscow High School, Sage Brock, Conner Lee and Subashree Venkatasubramanian of Pullman High School, and Kenneth Kline and Kaylee Vis of Logos School in Moscow.
Some Palouse Days activities canceled
The Palouse Chamber of Commerce has canceled several of the activities planned for today’s Palouse Days because of a shortage of volunteers and concerns about COVID-19.
The chamber announced it has canceled the Main Street parade, the Pullman Civic Theatre Main Street performance, the community beer garden, the Main Street block party, the egg toss, and the Palouse Fire and EMS spaghetti feed. The Palouse River Run is postponed.
As of Friday’s announcement, the events that are still happening include the Lions Club Car Show, Palouse Memorabilia Display at the Printing Museum and the Barley Bar Relay.
Pullman moose has been captured, relocated
The Pullman Police Department on Friday notified the public that a female moose roaming the city in the past week has been safely captured for relocation.
The department shared a photo of the moose on social media with a message thanking the Washington department of Fish and Wildlife for its assistance.
The department has been responding to reports of the moose wandering around town since last weekend. On Monday, the department had to close off roads on College Hill after an estimated 100 people chased the moose on foot or by vehicle.
Tuesday meeting to focus on Downtown Pullman Association
The League of Women Voters of Pullman will have a meeting at noon Tuesday to discuss the Downtown Pullman Association.
Jeanne Weiller, Washington State University’s community engagement director, will talk about the association and the initiatives they are focused on to help local downtown business owners build Pullman’s economic center, activate the community and promote downtown.
The public is invited to attend over Zoom. The link can be found on the League webpage at lwvpullman.org.