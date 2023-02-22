PLWV announces deadline, theme for visual arts competition

The Pullman League of Women Voters announced the theme of the second visual arts competition: “Civics and the natural world are connected: How does this affect your future?” The competition is open to all students in Whitman County in grades 3-12.

All artwork should be submitted by March 31 and the award ceremony is scheduled for April 22 at Neill Public Library. Finished submissions can be dropped off at the Neill Public Library or the Colfax Library, emailed as a high quality scan or photograph to lwvpull@yahoo.com or mailed to League of Women Voters of Pullman P.O. Box 366 Pullman, WA, attention art contest.

