PLWV announces deadline, theme for visual arts competition
The Pullman League of Women Voters announced the theme of the second visual arts competition: “Civics and the natural world are connected: How does this affect your future?” The competition is open to all students in Whitman County in grades 3-12.
All artwork should be submitted by March 31 and the award ceremony is scheduled for April 22 at Neill Public Library. Finished submissions can be dropped off at the Neill Public Library or the Colfax Library, emailed as a high quality scan or photograph to lwvpull@yahoo.com or mailed to League of Women Voters of Pullman P.O. Box 366 Pullman, WA, attention art contest.
For more information and the complete submission guidelines, visit lwvpullman.org.
Palouse Patchers announce annual quilt show theme, date
The Palouse Patchers have announced the theme of the 41st annual Quilt Show: “Nature Creates Beauty.” The show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 15 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 16 at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Tickets are $5 for the day and $3 for seniors and children under 10.
The raffle quilt for the show includes diamond shapes and is made with Kaffe Fassett fabrics and titled “Fassett’s Facet.” Raffle tickets are $1 and the winner will be drawn Sunday afternoon. The winner does not need to be present to win. All quilt entries must be completed by April 4 and quilters can submit up to five pieces per category. To enter a quilt into the show or for more information, visit palousepatchers.org.