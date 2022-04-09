QB Classic golf tourney returns to Palouse Ridge
The second annual CougsFirst! QB Classic golf tournament is scheduled for noon April 22 at the Palouse Ridge Golf Course, 1260 Palouse Ridge Dr., in Pullman.
The tournament will feature many former Washington State University players and coaches including Jack Thompson, Luke Falk and Mike Price, who are scheduled to be on hand at 10 a.m. for photos and autographs. Registration and lunch pickup will begin at 10:30 a.m. The golfing will start at noon with a shotgun start.
Teams of four can register at qbclassic.golftourneywebsite.com. The registration fee for a team is $2,500. Each team will be paired with a former quarterback or head coach. The evening will end with an awards banquet and reception dinner after the tournament. For more information visit cougsfirst.org/cougsfirst-qb-classic/.
Libey Gallery in Colfax opens new exhibits for April
The Libey Gallery in Colfax has two new exhibits from local artist Lynnea Vantrease and Kennewick photographer Nancy Richter. The exhibits are located in the Bettie Steiger Center, adjacent to the Colfax Library and the gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
Vantrease is a self-taught painter who enjoys painting the outdoors using oils and acrylics. Her exhibit is an exploration of the world as she sees it. Richter’s exhibit is inspired by the Palouse, and her exhibit focuses on the backroads of the Northwest.
Garden, adventure resources offered by libraries
Whitman County Library branches in Oakesdale and Endicott will have seed planting events in celebration of Earth Day.
The Oakesdale Branch will offer flower and pumpkin seeds at 3:30 p.m. April 20 and the Endicott attendees can plant vegetable plants at 3:30 p.m. April 22. These events are free and were made possible by the Friends of the Library. All supplies will be provided.
The Whitman County Library also offers hiking, birding and fishing backpacks for checkout as part of their Bonnie Belle Exploration collection, and state park Discover Passes for checkout. Each Discover Pass comes with a backpack that includes field guides, interpretive materials and maps of local county trails and is made possible by Check out Washington, a program to help individuals visit state parks without paying a parking fee.
For more information on the planting events call (509) 285-4310 or (509) 657-3429.
To learn more about the Bonnie Belle collection or Discover Pass program call the Whitman County Library at (877) 733-3375 or visit its website at whitcolib.org.