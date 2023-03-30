Fair housing workshop Tuesday in Moscow

The city of Moscow, Intermountain Fair Housing Council and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will have a free fair housing workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday in the Lecompte Auditorium of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Registration can be done online at eventbrite.com/e/598122790367 or before 9 a.m. on the day of the event.

The workshop is open to the public. Presentations will cover the basics of the fair housing act, topics and trends. For more information about the event or for reasonable accommodations contact Zoe Olson at zolson@ifhcidaho.org or Peg Richards at prichards@ifhcidaho.org.

