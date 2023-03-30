The city of Moscow, Intermountain Fair Housing Council and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will have a free fair housing workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday in the Lecompte Auditorium of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Registration can be done online at eventbrite.com/e/598122790367 or before 9 a.m. on the day of the event.
The workshop is open to the public. Presentations will cover the basics of the fair housing act, topics and trends. For more information about the event or for reasonable accommodations contact Zoe Olson at zolson@ifhcidaho.org or Peg Richards at prichards@ifhcidaho.org.
Conservation easement assistance applications now open
The Palouse Land Trust and Palouse Conservation District have applications open for conservation easement funding assistance until May 1. The funding totals $500,000 and is available from the Palouse River Watershed Partnership and the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Regional Conservation Partnership.
The funding is open to permanent conservation easements which would protect native Palouse Prairie habitat, agricultural land and related natural resources. Landowners can contact the Palouse Land Trust for the application requirements and process. All applications must be received by May 1 to be considered. For more information email palouselandtrust.org.
Teachers receive certifications from national board
Pullman teacher Holly Steele, Lacrosse teacher Katie Pitts and Paige Howard from Rosalia have received certification from the Northeast Washington Educational Services District. Steele and Pitts were recertified and Howard’s certification is new.
The certification from the National Board Certification is available to teachers and aims to develop, retain and recognize accomplished teachers. In 2022, Washington ranked first for the most recertified teachers and second for the most new certifications from the National Board. For more information about the National Board Certification visit nbpt.org.