Albion Road roundabout construction delayed after unforeseen utility issues

Aspen Heights Development, the Texas-based developer who is working on the construction of the roundabout at Albion Road and Washington State Route 27, announced the project is still expected to be completed in August despite unexpected utility issues which caused a delay in work.

The developers announced in a news release that the roundabout is still expected to be completed by the start of the Washington State University fall semester. Starting Monday, the crews will be placing new asphalt in phases. The construction on Albion Road began May 16 and was expected to last until mid-August, according to previous projections. This project is one of two roundabouts under construction in town. The other roundabout is located at Terre View Drive and North Fairway Road. For more information on the project, visit pullman-wa.gov/traffic_control.

