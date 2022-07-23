Albion Road roundabout construction delayed after unforeseen utility issues
Aspen Heights Development, the Texas-based developer who is working on the construction of the roundabout at Albion Road and Washington State Route 27, announced the project is still expected to be completed in August despite unexpected utility issues which caused a delay in work.
The developers announced in a news release that the roundabout is still expected to be completed by the start of the Washington State University fall semester. Starting Monday, the crews will be placing new asphalt in phases. The construction on Albion Road began May 16 and was expected to last until mid-August, according to previous projections. This project is one of two roundabouts under construction in town. The other roundabout is located at Terre View Drive and North Fairway Road. For more information on the project, visit pullman-wa.gov/traffic_control.
Shakespeare comes to Moscow with the Idaho Repertory Theatre Summer Camp
The Idaho Repertory Theatre Summer Drama Camp will have a one-time performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, in Moscow. Tickets cost $10 and are free for people age 18 and younger. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/3Ps7ycw or at the door, while supplies last.
The production features more than 30 children from ages 7 to 12 who participated in the summer camp. The camp has returned after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is one of William Shakespeare’s comedies about love lost and found.
Palouse Music Festival returns July 30
The Palouse Arts Council is bringing back the Palouse Music Festival after a two year absence, the festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 30 at Hayton-Green Park in Palouse. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 16 and free for children 5 and younger.
The festival will have music from musicians located across the Palouse area and will play bluegrass, rock ’n’ roll and Brazilian music. Vendors will be at the park throughout the day as well. For more information on the festival, visit the Facebook page; to be a vendor, email englishcoug@gmail.com.
Colfax auctioneer competing in international championship
Colfax auctioneer Cotton Booker will participate in the 2022 National Auctioneers Association International Auctioneer Championship on Friday in San Diego.
Booker will compete against 52 other auction professionals from across the world.
IAC competitors are judged on their presentation, chant, voice timbre, body language and other performance elements of effective auctioneering. The top 15 men and five women are also judged on their answers to interview questions. The international competition is held in a single day, in front of live attendees, with tens of thousands of viewers on IAC Live! via Facebook and YouTube.
In 2018, Booker won the NAA Junior Auctioneer Championship at age 16. Booker’s cousin, Camille Booker, won the women’s IAC championship in 2011 and in 2008, Booker’s father, Butch, won the men’s IAC championship. This year, Booker’s cousin, Chantel Booker Kimball, will be competing in the women’s division.