Local Briefs

Pullman Regional Hospital appoints Innovation director
Pullman Regional Hospital has appointed Dr. Jonathan Lee, pediatrician with Palouse Pediatrics of Pullman and Moscow to be the new medical innovation director for the Pullman Regional Hospital Center for Learning and Innovation. Lee will continue his work at Palouse Pediatrics and will now also devote some time each month to help hospital and clinic network staff develop projects to improve health and welling for patients and the community.
He joined the Pullman Regional Hospital’s pediatric medicine practice in 2021 and earned an undergraduate degree from the California Institute of Technology in electrical and computer engineering. Lee attended medical school at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and did his residency at Seattle Children’s Hospital.
The Center for Learning and Innovation was founded in 2013 and has provided oversight, funding and support to projects such as the Speech Sounds Visualized app, Virtual Reality distraction therapy and the development of a new hospital maternity gown. For more information visit pullmanregional.org/cli.
Libey Gallery opens new exhibit featuring two Colfax artists
The Libey Gallery opened a new exhibit for the month of May from Colfax photographer Naomi Taylor and former Colfax resident Jerry Jones. The Libey Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays, it is located in the Bettie Steiger Center adjacent to the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., in Colfax.
Naomi Taylor of “Gypsy Heart Photography” will be exhibiting her photographs from around the Pacific Northwest. She found inspiration for her photos from life, family and love of the Pacific Northwest. Jerry Jones, longtime Colfax resident and 55 year staff member of the Whitman County Gazette will share his paintings inspired by his travel to Australia. Jones was a member of the group study exchange from the Rotary district to Queensland and New South Wales, Australia, in 1975. A book of his photographs was published after his return and he has been painting for the past 47 years.
Entertainment in the Park line up announced
The city of Moscow and the Latah County Library District have announced Entertainment in the Park dates and artists. Entertainment in the Park will be on June 30 and July 7 at East City Park in Moscow. Children’s entertainment starts at 6 p.m. and musical performances start at 7 p.m.
Entertainment in the Park is free and open to the public. Performances include storytime with the Moscow Public Library, Radical Rick and Moscow Arts Commission band on June 30 and storytime, Reptile Man and Eric Herman and the Puppy Dogs on July 7.
Radical Rick is the owner of Extreme Science and provides after school science programs. The Moscow Arts Commission Band is a part of the Moscow Summer Arts programming. The Reptile Man performs educational performances with live animals. Eric Herman gives concerts which encourage audience participation and fun songs. For more information visit ci.moscow.id.us/196/Entertainment-in-the-Park.