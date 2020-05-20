PRH allows necessary surgeries, in-office visits
Pullman Regional Hospital has updated the type of services it can offer based on Washington’s guidelines.
As of Tuesday, PRH is available for emergency, urgent and necessary surgeries.
Same day services for infusions, blood transfusions and medication therapy are also available.
In-office visits and telemedicine appointments are allowed at most of PRH’s clinics, including Palouse Family Medicine, Palouse Pediatrics and Palouse Medical.
For a complete list of available services, visit pullmanregional.org.
Flood watch issued for Palouse
The National Weather Service in Spokane issued a flood watch Tuesday for Latah and Whitman counties that is in effect through late tonight.
Moderate to heavy persistent rain will fall during that time with accumulations of 1 to 2 inches or more expected, according to the NWS website.
The rain will cause rises in all streams, creeks and rivers across the region. Minor flooding of areas along or near the streams, creeks and rivers is possible, along with potential problems of any plugged culverts or low-lying areas.
The NWS advised clearing drains and checking culverts so water can flow freely. Rain is possible through Friday afternoon.
The self-fill citizen sandbag station is open at 650 N. Van Buren St. and is free to Moscow residents, according to a City of Moscow Facebook post.
Environmental group offers spring programs
The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute in Moscow will offer programs this spring despite COVID-19 disruptions.
While following social distancing measures, people can participate in science activities through the NestWatch program. Volunteers will have an opportunity to get up close to birds nesting at the PCEI Nature Center while learning about birds and how they fit in local ecology. To join, contact Casey Lowder at casey@pcei.org.
Palouse residents can also volunteer as an individual or household at the PCEI Nature Center at 1040 Rodeo Drive in Moscow, for activities like trail maintenance. Volunteers can sign up at bit.ly/3g92J6K.
Moscow porch concert scheduled for Saturday
The Moscow School District music faculty have coordinated an all-city, outdoor concert set for 6 p.m. Saturday on porches and in front yards around the Palouse. Participants can pull out their instruments or sing.
Music teachers from across the district will participate in the event. The concert will include some teachers playing in towns across the Palouse including Pullman and Palouse.
Whitman County libraries to have virtual book club
The Whitman County Rural Library District announced that it will have a book club meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday online. County residents can register for the Zoom meeting by emailing Sarah Phelan at sarahp@whitco.lib.wa.us.
The group will discuss “Jane Eyre,” by Charlotte Brontë. Copies are available as an eBook on Libby or OverDrive with no wait time or by request a copy from the library.
For more information about online Whitman County Library programs, contact Phelan at (509) 397-4366.
Legislators, commerce officials to discuss COVID-19 via Zoom
Idaho Fifth District legislators and Idaho Commerce leadership will talk about COVID-19 at 11:30 a.m. today via Zoom. The meeting is held by the Moscow Chamber of Commerce.
Matt Borud, Idaho Commerce marketing and innovation administrator, will discuss information and resources Idaho Commerce can provide the business community and initiatives Idaho Commerce elevated because of COVID-19.
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow; Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee; and Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, will provide updates and insight on Idaho Rebounds.
Join the webinar at uidaho.zoom.us/. For phone, dial (669) 900-6833. Webinar ID: 943 0431 1030.
Blood drive set for today in Colfax
Each person who donates blood could save as many as three lives by donating from 3 to 5:30 p.m. today at The Center next to the Colfax Library, according to a Facebook event page by Whitman County Library.
Strict guidelines will be followed to ensure donor safety, according to the page. The Center will be open on this date only to meet the need of blood recipients in our community. Organizers ask participants to wear a face covering, otherwise masks will be provided for donors.
Make an appointment by calling (877) 258-4825 or online at vitalant.org. Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-serve basis.