Moscow Recycling Center closed temporarily
The Moscow Recycling Center will be closed today until Tuesday because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
During the closure, the recycling and yard waste drop-off areas will be closed to the public. Single-stream recycling curbside pickup will not be affected. The facility is expected to reopen to the public Wednesday.
Pullman Regional Hospital has mindfulness workshop
Pullman Regional Hospital Registered Dietitian Melissa Francik will have a mindfulness workshop and question and answer at 5:30 p.m. August 17 at Merry Cellars Winery, 1300 NE Henley Court, in Pullman. The event is free and open to the public.
Francik will discuss mindfulness exercises, tools to help evaluate their current state and answer questions. Francik will use Stephen Porges’ Polyvagal Theory, which says human bodies are constantly evaluating sensory input to stay safe. Appetizers are provided at no cost. To reserve a spot visit pullmanregional.org/education-engagement.
Book club at Schmuck Park in Colfax scheduled Monday
The Whitman County Library will have a summer sippin’ book club at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Schmuck Park in Colfax. Attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite nonalcoholic beverage and the library will provide disposable cups for samples.
The book club will be discussing “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, which is available for checkout at the Colfax Library, by curbside pickup or via the Libby app. All adults are welcome, even if they haven’t read the book. The book club typically meets at 5:30 p.m. on the last Monday of each month at the Colfax Library with an online option.