Free cinnamon rolls, coffee in Pullman on Thursday
Regency Pullman Retirement and Assisted Living Community will offer members of the public a free homemade cinnamon roll and coffee one day next week.
The drive-through event is scheduled from 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday at the facility at 1285 SW Center St. in Pullman.
The free rolls and coffee will be given away until they run out. For more info, call (509) 332-2629.
Whitman County library branches closed Sunday and Monday
All 14 branches of Whitman County Library will close Sunday and Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Due dates for library materials have been extended in anticipation of the closure and no late fines will be charged for these days.
Drop boxes will remain open at all locations for returned items. Access to the library’s catalog, downloadable audio and eBooks, NewsBank newspaper collection, Kanopy movie streaming and other electronic resources remains available by visiting the library’s website at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
Libraries affected by the closure are: Albion, Colfax, Colton, Endicott, Farmington, Garfield, LaCrosse, Malden, Oakesdale, Palouse, Rosalia, St. John, Tekoa and Uniontown. Residents may call the library at (509) 397-4366 for details regarding the closure or renewal of materials.
Webinar offers tips for filing 2020 income taxes
The Idaho State Tax Commission and the federal Taxpayer Advocate Service is offering a free webinar to help residents file their income taxes.
The “Tips for Filing Your 2020 Income Tax Return” webinar will be offered once a month January through April. The first session is scheduled from 8-11 a.m. Wednesday. Additional webinars are scheduled for Feb. 17, March 17 and April 6.
The online class will cover new tax credits, what pandemic-related income is and isn’t taxable, what slows down a refund and avoiding common errors.
To sign up for a session or for more information, visit tax.idaho.gov/register.
Kiwanis offering annual arts prize to Pullman senior
The Kiwanis Club of Pullman will present its annual Performing Arts Prize again in 2021 to a high school senior in Pullman who has excelled in performing arts.
The recipient, who attends Pullman High School, a private high school or is home-schooled, will receive a $600 award. Requirements include three years in high school as part of music or drama programs.
To apply, seniors must submit the following: a written essay expressing qualifications for the prize; a nomination from a teacher/ensemble director; a letter of recommendation from another teacher or adult; and an optional letter of recommendation from a peer in the performing arts.
Nominations are due March 1 and are to be submitted to: Kiwanis Club of Pullman, P.O. Box 716, Pullman, WA 99163. More information can be found here: bit.ly/39EWipt
City of Moscow to limit in-person services through Jan. 29
Because of the ongoing prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the area, the city of Moscow will continue to provide services through phone, email or by appointment only through Jan. 29.
Moscow City Council meetings will be conducted as scheduled. Rules that limit gatherings to no more than 10 people per event as specified by Idaho Gov. Little’s Modified Stage 2 Order require a staggering of citizens attending the meetings. Staff will be onsite to provide access to meetings in keeping with the gathering limitations.
YMCA to use grant for Gladish day camp
The YMCA of the Palouse has been selected as a recipient of a $50,000 grant by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. The YMCA will use the money to expand financial assistance to families participating in the organization’s Academic Day Camp.
In partnership with the Pullman School District, the YMCA will identify families in financial need while struggling to manage work and childcare during the new hybrid academic model.
The camp takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during distance learning days for students in grades K–5 and is at the Gladish Community and Cultural Center in Pullman. Financial assistance is available with special discounts for families who have more than one child enrolled with the YMCA of the Palouse.
For more information, contact the YMCA of the Palouse at (509) 332-3524 or email info@palouseymca.org.