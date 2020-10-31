Fire causes substantial damage to Moscow apartment
A fire caused substantial damage late Thursday night and early Friday morning to an apartment unit on the 200 block of South Lieuallen Street in Moscow, Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson said in an email. The living area sustained substantial fire damage and contents inside were a total loss from smoke and heat damage, the email said. The apartment unit was unoccupied at the time of the fire and an adjacent resident in the triplex apartment building called 911 around midnight.
No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation. First responders cleared the scene at about 2:15 a.m. Friday.
Pullman Riverwalk Trail to undergo construction
Beginning Monday, electrical construction work will take place along downtown Pullman’s Riverwalk Trail between Kamiaken and Spring streets.
The trail will remain open, but spotters will be in place to help trail users safely navigate the construction.
Trail users are asked to use caution and give construction workers space to perform their work.
Whitman County Library awarded grant
The Whitman County Library was recently awarded a $94,000 grant through Whitman County’s COVID-19 Nonprofit Relief Program. The grant will be used to improve Wi-Fi connectivity and expand access to technology resources at library locations throughout the county.
All WCL branches are now open, but social distancing requirements limit the library’s ability to meet the demand for computer and internet access. With grant funds, the library is planning to purchase laptops for every branch location that will be available for check out with a library card.
The library will also start checking out webcams and hotspots to support remote meetings and online learning, and soon each branch will have a new multi-function printer with photocopying capabilities as well as other features.
Upgraded Wi-Fi equipment will also be purchased for every branch location to allow for better internet access both within the library and from parking around the library.
The library will implement these improvements in phases and plans to have everything installed over the next few months.
Women’s Leadership Guild Awards $20,000 to local nonprofits
Four local nonprofits were awarded $5,000 each by the Pullman Regional Hospital Women’s Leadership Guild for this year’s grant cycle.
Now in its sixth year of making grant awards, the WLG has raised more than $175,000 to support women’s and children’s health and wellness in the community.
The four grant recipients were Families Together for People with Disabilities, Jefferson Elementary School (Pullman) PTA Outdoor Learning Lab and Garden, Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope and the Pullman Community Council on Aging.
Awards will be formally presented from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. To RSVP, email wlg@pullmanregional.org
Moscow’s Eastside Marketplace to have ‘trunk or treat’ event
The Eastside Marketplace will have a “trunk or treat” event from 4-7 p.m. today (Saturday) featuring cars decorated with Halloween displays.
Costumes are encouraged, and masks and social-distancing will be required.