The Idaho Department of Insurance Senior Health Insurance Benefit Advisors will have a Medicare 101 workshop at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Information about different medicare plans and supplemental insurance will be provided. The workshop is open to all medicare eligible individuals.
Saturday’s sports physicals clinic in Pullman canceled
The Pullman Regional Hospital has canceled the Sports Physicals Clinic scheduled for Saturday in Pullman. The hospital encourages families to make appointments with their primary care or pediatrician’s office as an alternative. Sports physicals are required by the state of Washington for any student athlete in grades 6 or higher and are valid for two years.
Potlatch anti-crime and anti-drug night set for Aug. 16
The city of Potlatch has announced the Potlatch Against Crime and Drugs for 5-7 p.m., Aug. 16, at Scenic 6 Park, 125 Sixth St., Potlatch. There will be bouncy houses, games and more. The Lion’s Club will have food and the Latah County Sheriff’s Department will provide free bike checks. Emergency response vehicles and a Life Flight helicopter will be at the park.
A University of Idaho-led climate study receives $6 million
A study on rural perception of climate change led by the University of Idaho received $6 million in competitive funding over four years from the National Science Foundation.
The study is a joint effort by the UI, University of Nevada, Reno and University of South Carolina. About $2.44 million will go to UI and Nevada. USC will receive about $1.78 million.
The project is titled “Where We Live Local and Place Based Adaptation to Climate Change in Underserved Rural Communities” will have researchers from each university study how perception drives actions to minimize the negative effects of climate change.
The researchers will compare the differences between the individual and community scale perceptions of the changes in environment to build a model of different scenarios of climate change.
They will also look at the differences across the county due to the states experiencing varied types of climate effects such as drought heat and wildfire.
The project is under the National Science Foundation and each university will work with local, state, tribal and federal organizations in rural areas.