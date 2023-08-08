Medicare workshop scheduled for Aug. 17 in Moscow

The Idaho Department of Insurance Senior Health Insurance Benefit Advisors will have a Medicare 101 workshop at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Information about different medicare plans and supplemental insurance will be provided. The workshop is open to all medicare eligible individuals.

Saturday’s sports physicals clinic in Pullman canceled

Tags

Recommended for you