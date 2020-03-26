Whitman County: Internet issues may be caused by people streaming at home
The Whitman County information technology director is asking the public to limit the number of devices they use to stream videos while they are at home to ease the burden on internet providers.
Lance Bishop wrote in a news release there are internet issues around the area that are beginning to affect government and public safety functions.
“I imagine that with so many people sheltering at home with nothing to do but play online video games and watch Netflix, this is taxing the individual internet providers,” he said.
His advice for people is to limit the number of devices streaming video at the same time and to lower their Netflix quality. He said people with the ability to download videos and watch offline should do so to use less bandwidth.
WSU postpones traditional spring commencement
Washington State University on Wednesday announced that traditional May commencement ceremonies will be postponed until at least August at all WSU campuses.
President Kirk Schulz announced the postponement in an email sent to the WSU community.
WSU graduates now will have two opportunities to participate in commencement exercises.
Each campus will reschedule an in-person commencement celebration on a date to be determined. WSU Pullman commencement exercises are now scheduled for Aug. 8, and the other campuses will announce dates soon. On May 9, the university will have its first systemwide commencement online.
Additional details about the commencement ceremonies will be released in coming weeks, according to Schulz.
Moscow, school district close playgrounds and restroom
The city of Moscow has closed playgrounds and other shared public facilities in parks to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This closure includes play structures, basketball courts, the skate park at Eggan Youth Center, and restrooms in the city’s parks and downtown. Fencing and signage will be installed to let patrons know the facilities are closed. Parks and green spaces will remain open.
The Moscow School District also will close school play structures and the Latah County Fairgrounds will close Lion’s Park playground. All efforts are being taken to limit the possibility of transmission of the virus in these public spaces, according to the city.
Detailed schedule of food delivery released
The Moscow School District is offering free meals for all children age 18 and younger. Grab-and-go meals will be offered Monday through Friday while schools are closed. Moscow School District will allow students two meals each day (breakfast and lunch), picked up at one time. Children and families may pick up meals at any site. No application is required. However, children must be present to receive free meals.
Meal locations are Lena Whitmore Elementary and West Park Elementary with pickup times from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The school district also will be delivering meals utilizing school buses and school bus routes throughout the community at approved community sites for distribution. Here are the stops and estimated times of delivery: 900 N. Almon, 11:00-11:15 a.m.; 609 N. Almon, 11:17-11:32 a.m.; 411 N. Almon, 11:34-11:49 a.m.; West A and Baker streets. 11:52 a.m.-12:07 p.m.; Power and Nursery streets, 11:00-11:15 a.m.; 505 Indian Hills, 11:18-11:33 a.m.; Indian Hills and Atsirk streets, 11:35-11:50 a.m.; Travois Way and Pine Cone Road, 11:52 a.m-12:07 p.m.; Viola Post Office, 1300 Main St., Viola, 11:08-11:23 a.m.; North Polk Extension and Rodeo Drive 11:40-11:55 a.m.; 2280 Old Pullman Highway, 11:05-11:20 a.m.; 421 West Sweet Ave, 11:28-11:43 a.m.; Taylor and Blake Sts., 11:48 a.m.-12:03 p.m.
Families are asked to adhere to guidelines for social distancing when arriving at the schools or bus stops to pick up meals. District staff will be present at each site to guide the pickup process. This information and additional updates can be found at www.msd281.org/meals.